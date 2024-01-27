Ex Super Bowl Champion Andrew Whitworth’s Favorite Cheat Meal Could Surely Calm the Nerves Down

Oct 26, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; NFL TV analyst Andrew Whitworth takes a photo of the crowd before a game between the Buffalo Bills and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Former Super Bowl winners Andrew Whitworth and Rob Gronkowski recently made an appearance on Kay Adams’s ‘Up & Adams Show‘, where they revealed their go-to cheat meals that helped them cope with the pressures of football. Playing in a challenging and demanding league like the NFL necessitates sacrifices, with rigorous physical and mental preparation being paramount. To perform at the highest level and win trophies like the Super Bowl, players must limit certain indulgences.

Advertisement

However, amid strict routines, athletes occasionally allow themselves a reprieve, whether it be through alcohol or just comfort food. When asked about his cheat meal, Whitworth revealed that he didn’t strictly adhere to one because he didn’t impose restrictions on his food choices. He quipped, “I ate everything in my way.” However, what worried him more than a cheat meal was, in fact, tequila, as he further added,

“I was probably more of a tequila (guy). I was going to have me a tequila when the game’s over,” followed by, “I was a little more worried about that than probably the cheat meal.“

Advertisement

On the other hand, when Gronk was asked the same question, he revealed a whole list of things he ate when he returned home to Buffalo after the game. He asserted that his hometown has the best food, so he would always treat himself to a stinger, which is a chicken finger sub with a steak on it. For a side dish, he would have a pizza with blue cheese as a dip.

While discussing how he used to gorge on food and tequila during his playing days, Andrew also revealed that he has since adopted a new food regimen to lose weight and maintain a healthy lifestyle, despite hanging up his cleats two years back. He is eating less frequently and is always opting for healthier food. Whitworth also partakes in intermittent fasting for 16 hours by skipping breakfast. The former NFL tackle compliments his diet with golf and walking 20-30 miles a week, as per the U.S. Sun.

His efforts have already yielded results as he dropped 20 to 25 pounds and plans on getting his weight under 300 pounds. While Whitworth, has taken up a healthy diet and has cut down his indulgences, Gronk on the other hand has no plans to give up his chicken fingers, even though he has adopted a new post-retirement diet, which consists of a lot of organic fruits and veggies, as per GQ.

Gronk always has an exuberance and zest for life, even during his playing. Now, after retirement, with no more football to look forward to, he is embracing his life by keeping himself involved by partaking in charitable work and exploring other sports.

Advertisement

Rob Gronkowski Has Embraced the Retired Life

Rob Gronkowski retired two years ago as one of the greatest tight ends to grace the field and win 4 Super Bowls. However, post-retirement, he is keeping himself occupied by helping the less fortunate. He has partnered with “No Kid Go Hungry“, a national campaign dedicated to solving the issue of childhood hunger in the USA. About supporting the campaign, he said,

“I am proud to be supporting no kid hungry. It’s just an amazing organization committed to ending childhood hunger in the United States. I am all about kids and I have always been about the kids. Let’s end this childhood hunger and let’s do it together.”

Notably, in his post-retirement era, Gronk has picked up Pickleball to stay active and competitive. He expressed that it’s an unbelievable workout, and he has been having a lot of fun playing.

Aside from helping others and staying competitive, Gronk also co-hosted US Today’s High School Sports Awards to honor the next generation of athletes. In 2022, the ex-Patriots man surprised swimmer Claire Curzan with the ‘Athlete of the Year’ award’, even showering the emerging star with love and appreciation.

Most NFL players lose focus and their competitive edge after retirement and usually let go of their diets by partaking in their every indulgence. Football demands immense dedication and drive for success on the field, but when players retire, there are limited avenues to channel that energy. However, this didn’t happen with Gronk and Whitworth, who went about their retirements differently and maintained their peak athletic forms.