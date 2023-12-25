“F*** Johnny Football”: Julian Edelman Berates Johnny Manziel for Betraying Cleveland Fans

Johnny Manziel’s football journey is a tale of crushing lows, making it one of the most significant disappointments in the NFL. His soaring highs that earned him the ‘Johnny Football’ moniker turned into a football career marked with poor decisions. While related criticism has been continuous for him, his recent rebuke came from Julian Edelman for a different reason altogether.

In his time on the ‘Game with Names’ podcast, Julian Edelman didn’t mince his words before calling out Johnny Manziel. He presented a clear-worded message and accused Manziel of betraying the Brown Backers who invested their precious time to go and watch his games.

The former Browns quarterback is believed to be one of the most disheartening failures in the league, so much so that Netflix had an episode of the ‘Untold’ series on him. The 2012 Heisman winner, who spoke of becoming the ‘best player in the entire world’, lost not only his credibility but also his place on the roster after playing only 14 colorless games with the team.

Manziel’s famous autograph-for-cash scheme had already brought enough trouble, but he managed to slip through the cracks. After this, he somewhat felt invincible, from attending practice half drunk from the party the night before to even getting accused of taking drugs. Moreover, he was even caught up in serious allegations that included domestic violence charges by then-girlfriend Colleen Crowley. So, it must have come from his heart when Edelman said he didn’t like Manziel.

Julian Edelman Reflects on His Disdain for Johnny Manziel for Fans

A recount of his NFL journey made Edelman come up with an unexpected reaction from the fans’s point of view. “Ever since then, I was like f**k Johnny Manziel,” exclaimed Julian Edelman. However, he then elaborated on his remark, setting the stage with his brief meeting with Johnny Manziel. “You know, I saw him once too. I just won a Super Bowl. Johnny Football big leagued me.”

He also went on to shed light on why he disliked the guy and talked about Manziel not taking pro football seriously, which is nothing short of a dream come true for many, even the ex-Patriots wide receiver. He stated,

“There’s a lot of people in Ohio, Northeast Ohio. These fucking people love football. These people work nine to fives, middle America people. This guy’s getting paid million of dollars and you’re not going to invest one bit of time in for that team, that’s fucking cheering on you, on that love.”

Edelman made it very clear that he had to work very hard to get where he did in the NFL. It was quite puzzling for him how Manziel threw it all away so effortlessly. Following his exit from the league, the former QB has since played for a Canadian football team and even became a part of an indoor football team till last year.