F1 Star Charles Leclerc Approves of Tom Brady’s Driving Skills During Miami Grand Prix

Aniket Srivastava
Published

Charles Leclerc and Tom Brady; Image Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady has become a regular at the Formula 1 event in Miami since its debut in 2022. Once again, the star quarterback was recently seen exploring the paddock and inspecting the garages ahead of the upcoming Miami Grand Prix scheduled for the weekend.

But, before the Formula One cars hit the track on Sunday, the seven-time Super Bowl champ took advantage of the event by testing his driving skills. He shared pictures and videos on Instagram, showing himself having a blast while enjoying go-karting at the Wayfarer Raceway.

Brady, in one video, flaunted his driving prowess, racing several other participants on the track. However, it wasn’t just for fun, as he had teamed up with the renowned sunglasses brand Ray-Ban for an ad shoot. He later captioned his experience as his “best Charles Leclerc impression” before humorously adding that the Ferrari driver might be a bit quicker than him.

“We did our best @charles_leclerc impression with @raybanmeta down here at the Wayfarer Raceway. I think he might be a little faster though,” Brady wrote in the caption.

However, Brady’s driving skills were approved by Charles Leclerc, as the driver commented on his post, “Looks pretty good to me.” Even Ray-Ban chimed in, quipping, “Someone has competition .”

Nevertheless, Brady shared his excitement, witnessing Miami buzzing with F1 fans and celebrities as they gather for the major racing event. Joining him in the event will be fellow football stars like Travis Kelce along with his girlfriend Taylor Swift, and Patrick Mahomes. Other celebrities include Ed Sheeran, Kendall Jenner, Tommy Hilfiger, and his wife, Susie Hilfiger.

Fans Playfully Speculate Tom Brady’s F1 Future

Although retired from football at 46, TB12’s fans dearly miss him on the gridiron. However, after witnessing his driving skills, some jokingly wondered if he would join an F1 team, while others compared his greatness to F1 champs like Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, who have a similar legacy as Brady’s. Here are a few reactions:

It’s worth mentioning that fans will soon catch Brady on TV as he’s lined up for a roast by ex-teammates like Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman, and Drew Bledsoe. His former coach Bill Belichick will be there as well, as will Andy Ross, Kevin Hart, Jeff Ross, and many others. The event will be held at Kia Forum, Los Angeles, and will air live on Netflix at 8 p.m. EST.

