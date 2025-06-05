Fact Check: Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Engaged?

Claim: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been going strong for over a year and a half now. With both now 35 and Kelce openly flirting with the idea of retirement, fans are hoping the couple will take the next big step. Supporters are heavily invested in their relationship and have been rooting for the Chiefs’ tight end to pop the question. And according to a viral video, he already has.

Source: A YouTube video that recently made the rounds online featured Kelce announcing his engagement to Taylor, finally giving fans the moment they’ve been waiting for. In the clip, Kelce apparently gives a detailed account of how the proposal unfolded. He confirmed that the engagement had already happened but that the couple chose to keep it private to protect their personal space.

While “Kelce” didn’t reveal the exact date or location, he emphasized that it was a meaningful spot for both him and Taylor. He said Swift shed tears of joy when he proposed and admitted he had initially planned to pop the question right after the Super Bowl. However, he had to delay the plans after the Eagles unexpectedly blew the Chiefs in the final.

“Just to let everyone know, Taylor and I did get engaged last week…I proposed to her in a location that I won’t mention but it’s a location that holds a special place in our hearts. She said yes and started crying her eyes out,” the clip says.

Still, the engagement went ahead a few weeks later. “Kelce” couldn’t resist teasing Swifties, saying their intense curiosity is exactly why he and Taylor are keeping wedding details—especially the date—under wraps. He joked that fans are so eager, they might crash the ceremony if given the chance.

As for the wedding itself, he made it clear: it will be a private affair, held in an intimate setting with only close friends and family in attendance. He also refused to share the wedding date, further adding to the mystery surrounding the couple’s future plans.

Given the anticipation and fan obsession—especially from Swifties—it’s easy to believe that Travis Kelce might have proposed in secret to avoid the inevitable media frenzy. But as it turns out, he hasn’t popped the question… yet.

Verdict- Despite the excitement sparked by a viral video circulating on YouTube and social media, one that seemingly showed Kelce announcing his engagement to Taylor Swift, the Chiefs tight end has not proposed. The video was confirmed to be a deepfake, generated by artificial intelligence. The fact that the name of the channel on which the clip was posted is called ‘Dangerous AI’ probably should’ve given things away. Also, he would never bash Swifties.

The clip brought joy to many fans who are rooting for the couple, but the reality is that Taylor and Travis are still dating. And while there’s no engagement just yet, hope is far from lost, especially with growing buzz that a proposal could be just around the corner.

So, What’s Causing the Delay?

Interestingly, the holdup appears to be on Kelce’s end. According to Radar Online, the three-time Super Bowl champion wants the proposal to be ‘perfect’. Sources say he’s adamant in creating a moment so iconic and unforgettable that it tops even the most magical milestones of Swift’s life—and that’s no small feat.

With high expectations from Taylor, fans, and the media alike, Kelce is reportedly feeling the pressure. Still, he’s taking proactive steps: he’s already met with a private jeweler and is designing a custom ring, with input from some of Swift’s closest friends.

When Could It Happen?

Reports suggest that the engagement could take place this summer, before NFL training camp kicks off. Timing has been a challenge so far, with both stars juggling packed schedules. But with Taylor currently on a performance break, Kelce has a rare window of opportunity to finally pop the question. All signs point to a proposal being in the cards—it’s just a matter of when.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce began dating in the summer of 2023. They first crossed paths when Kelce attended one of Swift’s Eras Tour concerts in Kansas City. Their romance went public in late September 2023 after Swift showed up to a Chiefs game, making headlines and sending the internet into a frenzy.

Maybe they can take inspiration from Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld, whose relationship also started at the same time as Kelce and Swift’s. They announced their engagement last November and took their vows this year at the end of May.