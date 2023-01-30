Patrick Mahomes II Super Bowl Record: How Many Championships Has The Kansas City QB Won?

Sunday night’s AFC Championship game was one of the most anticipated of the postseason. A perfect recreation of last year’s Championship game, the stakes were never high for both teams. Not to forget, the signal callers for both teams were also competing for the coveted MVP award of the regular season. The scene was set for an epic night, and Patrick Mahomes did not fail to deliver his team the win.

Mahomes, who came into the game with a high ankle injury, ensured the pain never got in his way. Throwing for more than 300 yards, and passing for 2 touchdowns, he put in one of the best performances by a QB in the postseason. In a game that saw three different receivers switching out due to injuries, Mahomes hopped his way to the finish line. Even putting himself in harm’s way for his team.

However, Mahomes did not just win the game for his team. He managed to end a year’s worth of humiliation from the Cincinnati Bengals’ fanbase. After losing to the Bengals in last year’s Championship game at home, the Bengals fans gleefully re-christened Arrowhead Stadium as “Burrowhead Stadium”. That ended on Sunday, with Harrison Butket kicking the Bengals a peg down.

Also Read: Tom Brady’s Rumored Girlfriend Veronika Rajek Showers Praise on Gisele Bündchen, Calls Her “An Amazing Woman”

Patrick Mahomes and his record in Super Bowl appearances

Patrick Mahomes is no stranger to playing in games with high stakes. Having led his team to two previous Super Bowl appearances, he knows what the atmosphere will be like when he faces the Philadelphia Eagles next month. Mahomes now has the opportunity to lead his team to a second Super Bowl win in 5 years, but the journey is long for him.

Mahomes’ injury may not look worrisome to the usual fan, but eagle-eyed fans would have noticed certain differences between a healthy and an injured Mahomes. Even though there is a lot of time to the Super Bowl, an injury like this will need keen attention. Expect Mahomes to spend more time at the facility yet again, leaving Brittany Mahomes to take care of the kids. Not that she minds it, of course.

2019 was a great season for the team, having won their first Super Bowl after 50 years. As a reward for taking them there, the Chiefs gave Mahomes a $503 million, 10-year contract extension. Now, he’s about to thank them back by winning another Super Bowl. If it keeps going like this, there might not be any money left to pay other players. Nor will there be Super Bowls left for other teams to win.

Also Read: “Put the Hennessy Down”: Shannon Sharpe Offends Fellow Hall of Famer Ed Reed, Gets Called Out on IG live