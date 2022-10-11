Peyton Manning Join Hands With $160 Million Country Music Star Luke Bryan To Host The CMA Awards

Veteran quarterback Peyton Manning is all set to host the upcoming CMA Awards alongside country music star Luke Bryan.

Peyton Manning is one of the most celebrated quarterbacks to ever play the game. The two time Super Bowl champion started his career with a bang and ended with a Super Bowl ring.

Apart from being one of the highest paid footballers, Peyton is known for his exceptional business skills. The man has invested in a number of companies which has eventually allowed him to construct a massive $250 million net worth.

Although Peyton appears to be a hard taskmaster with a stoic expression on his face, he has an incredible sense of humor and camera presence.

Peyton Manning To Host The Upcoming CMA Awards

Along with his brother Eli, Peyton is literally changing the way the world watches football through ‘ManningCast.’ Moreover, he has made appearances on celebrity roasts, Saturday Night Live and has hosted a number of ESPN events as well.

It would be fair to say that Peyton is indeed a multi-talented individual who has grown his market value leaps and bounds after retirement which is not an easy task to accomplish.

Adding another feather to his cap, Peyton is now set to host the Country Music Association Awards alongside Luke Bryan. In the last two decades, Bryan, who has massive $160 million net worth, has established himself as one of the most popular country music stars.

In an interaction with PEOPLE, Bryan had revealed that he is super pumped to share the stage with Peyton. He said that Manning has always been a massive supporter of country music and his presence during the awards is only going to make the genre even more popular.

“He touches a different audience than me, so I think it helps us get into more households and maybe more people tune in to see what kind of crazy shenanigans he and I may be up to,” Luke stated.

As far as learning each other’s art is concerned, Luke also claimed that although he shows the videos of his kids playing football to Manning in order to get some tips, he won’t really recommend Peyton to flex his vocal cords in a public gathering.

The unusual pairing of a country music star and a veteran quarterback is definitely something that will attract a lot of viewers around the world.

