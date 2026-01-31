mobile app bar

Fact Check: Are the Super Bowl Teams Avoiding 49ers Facility Over Substation Theory?

Samnur Reza
Published

Sam Darnold and Drake Maye

The San Francisco 49ers endured yet another injury-riddled season last year. Before the postseason, key players like Nick Bosa, Fred Warner and George Kittle dealt with season-ending injuries. Even quarterback Brock Purdy missed time, forcing backup Mac Jones to step in for eight starts.

And since this is not anything new (the team has seen star players injured year after year), a theory surfaced on social media that the electrical substation near their training facility and Levi’s Stadium was playing a role. Online sleuths started claiming the substation emits a significant external electric field that may affect players’ collagen and tendons, leading to more soft tissue injuries.

Moreover, the 49ers themselves mentioned after the regular season that they plan to look into this matter. And that brings us to the current claim.

Claim: Worried about risking their players’ health, both the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks, who are set to play at Levi’s Stadium for Super Bowl LX, are avoiding the 49ers’ practice facility.

The Patriots have reportedly been practicing at Stanford in Palo Alto, while the Seahawks are training at San Jose State in San Jose. These locations sit over 10 miles away from Levi’s Stadium.

Source of the Claim: Several NFL news aggregators and major social media pages, including Dov Kleiman, Barstool Sports, FootballForever, Oursf49ers, and many others, have circulated posts about the situation. They’ve claimed that both teams are potentially steering clear of the 49ers’ facility because of the nearby substation.

Verdict: False. The practice sites, Stanford and San Jose State, were assigned to Super Bowl teams well in advance. In fact, when Levi’s Stadium previously hosted Super Bowl 50 ten years back, the Panthers practiced at San Jose State while the Broncos held their sessions at Stanford.

Even if the 49ers had made the Super Bowl this season, they would have used San Jose State as the designated home team facility, while the AFC representative would have practiced at Stanford.

The chief medical official for the league itself, Dr. Allen Sills, recently addressed the concern. While they did not outright dismiss the substation theory, they made it clear that the theory lacks any scientific backing.

“I’m not familiar with anything in the sports medicine literature that supports those associations,” Sills said, as per CBS Sports. “But I would also tell you that injury causation is really complex. If you think about biology and medicine, you don’t have usually one single factor that drives biological systems.”

It’s now safe to say that where there is smoke, there is not always fire. Football is a physical sport which will lead to season-ending injuries, sometimes for just one team. And that team has been the Niners for a few years. And if you’re still not convinced, the team will surely make a statement on their findings sooner rather than later.

Samnur Reza

Samnur Reza

Samnur Reza is an NFL editor for The SportsRush. He holds a degree in English Honors and joined The SportsRush editorial team in 2023. Having previously worked as a freelancer and several media outlets, Samnur has been religiously following the National Football League for the past six and a half years. Samnur first started following football after Tom Brady's cameo in Ted 2. It wasn’t long before he found himself grabbing a bucket of popcorn to enjoy football games. Samnur now diligently follows most NFL athletes, their family members, and the NCAA. He considers himself a diverse writer, having covered almost every corner of the football world. He does, however, have a special interest in athlete-centric stories. Whenever they engage in off-field ventures or charitable activities, Samnur enjoys reading and writing about them. Samnur had already authored over 1500 NFL-based articles before becoming an editor. His editorial journey began just a little over two years ago. Beyond football, Samnur is a true cinephile with an extensive repertoire of films. He’s also fond of cats and has a furry friend named ‘Eva.’ During his free time, Samnur enjoys playing video games, currently immersed in Elden Ring (New Game +6).

