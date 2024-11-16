“If We Don’t, We’re Going to Lose”: Patrick Mahomes Warns Teammates About the Josh Allen Challenge

The matchup between the Bills and the Chiefs has become a marquee fixture in the NFL. The two teams aren’t just facing off every year in the regular season, but also in the playoffs. And if it’s not obvious, it’s because of the two quarterbacks leading them: Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. They’ve developed a healthy rivalry that brings out the best in both. Mahomes has acknowledged this time and time again, including in his latest media appearance.

Ahead of the Week 11 matchup, the 2-time MVP addressed the media and spoke about what it’s like to play against the Bills. He made it clear that the AFC East team with Allen at the helm is a tough test, and facing them always brings the best out in him and his unit.

Mahomes also pointed out that there have been many instances in the last few years that have gone down to the wire when he faced Allen. It’s because the Bills QB is fiercely competitive too, and inspires his teammates that perform at their very best.

Patrick, therefore, believes that beating the Bills will require their absolute best effort. Anything less, he warns, could lead to a repeat of past results where the outcome didn’t go in their favor.

“We are playing the best, the best of the best. I have been able to go against Josh multiple times and in every single game, it seems to come down to the very end. We know it’s going to take our best football.”

The Chiefs and Bills, particularly Mahomes and Allen, have faced each other seven times in the past five years. Mahomes’ record currently stands at 4-3, playing the Bills twice last year. Allen and company won in the regular season, but the Chiefs bested them in the AFC Divisional round game.

Despite a heated rivalry, both star QBs have a lot of respect for each other and share an off-season friendship.

Patrick Mahomes and Allen are friends in the off-season

While talking to the media, Mahomes talked about his and Allen’s friendship during the off-season, bound by their common love for the game of golf.

“We still stay in touch I mean, especially in the off-season, just kind of both our love for golf and being around people.”

The Chiefs quarterback is also aware of what a great teammate Allen is, having seen it firsthand through their mutual teammates.

“I know Shane Buechele. He was here and now he’s there. He (Allen) is a really good dude. That’s why his team plays so hard for him.”

However, the two’s competitive nature pushes their friendship to the back burner when it is football season. While both he and Allen are chasing a Super Bowl, they rarely speak.

The Chiefs head into the game with a perfect 9-0 record for the season while the Bills are sitting at the top of the AFC East with an 8-2 record. Both teams are almost locked for the playoffs and now the race for the top seed in the AFC is up for grabs. Buffalo would like to inflict a defeat on their rivals, to further their chances of being the top seed.

However, it’s worth noting that the Bills have yet to beat any team with a winning record this season. Kansas City, on the other hand, has managed to overcome several strong opponents. But like many past meetings between these two teams, it could turn out to be another low-scoring affair.