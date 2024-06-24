“We Overrate Patrick Mahomes”: Former 3-Star Tight End Evaluates 2x MVP

Enough has been said about Patrick Mahomes’ importance for the Kansas City Chiefs dynasty. But now, some folks think the Chiefs’ powerhouse offense, stacked receiver corps, and coach Andy Reid are the real MVPs – suggesting any decent QB could’ve done what Mahomes did. The latest to jump on this bandwagon? Former 3-star recruit Trent McGaughey of the Houston Cougars, whose recent take, calls out Mahomes for being overrated.

In a tweet shared by Starcade Media, McGaughey claimed Mahomes lucked out with the perfect situation when he joined the Chiefs. He even detailed if Josh Allen had been drafted in Mahomes’ place, we’d be seeing the same stellar career. Why? Because he got the receiving corps of Travis Kelce, Chris Conley, Sammy Watkins, and mastermind coach Andy Reid.

“Man, we overrate Patrick Mahomes. He’s in the perfect situation ever. If you put Josh Allen on the Chiefs in 2017 & he sits behind Alex Smith, you are getting the exact same player. When Patrick starts out he has Kelce, Reid, Watkins, Conley. All these guys are your WRs, so you can not know what coverage you’re reading & they’re gonna make plays regardless!” Trent McGaughey said.

McGaughey even went as far as saying there’s not much daylight “between Mahomes, Allen, & Burrow. The situation is the gap, in my opinion.”

Former 3⭐️ Houston Cougars TE, Trent McGaughey, said that we overrate Patrick #Mahomes & if Josh Allen had been drafted to the #Chiefs in 2017, he’d have Patrick’s career arc. pic.twitter.com/e9nrEtAtHx — Starcade Media (@StarcadeMediaKC) June 23, 2024

Sure, Mahomes and Allen are both talented, no argument there. But there’s no guarantee Allen would’ve lit it up the same way with the Chiefs. Building NFL dynasties takes more than just a solid supporting cast – it’s about a player’s unique skills and playmaking abilities.

It’s like asking if Peyton Manning had been drafted by the Patriots and stepped in after Drew Bledsoe, would he have matched Tom Brady’s legacy? Even if he didn’t, would that make Manning any less of a legend? Josh Allen and Joe Burrow are great players in their own right, but there’s no telling if they could’ve achieved what Mahomes has done in Kansas City.

Tom Brady Opines On Patrick Mahomes Overtaking Him As The GOAT in NFL

While Trent McGaughey’s busy comparing Josh Allen and Joe Burrow to Patrick Mahomes, the NFL world is caught up in a different debate: Can Mahomes dethrone Tom Brady as the GOAT? Some folks even argue he already has. However, what does Brady himself think about all this?

In a refreshingly candid chat on the Pat McAfee show a few months back, Brady shared his take on Mahomes being considered the greatest of all time.

“There’s nothing that Patrick can do, in my opinion, that takes away from what I tried to accomplish in my career, and there’s nothing I did that can take away from what he’s trying to accomplish. All I tried to be is the best I can be.” Brady said. “Believe me, if anyone can go out there and win seven Super Bowls, I have so much respect for them.”

As fans and analysts continue the GOAT debate, Mahomes and Brady have always shown mutual respect. Brady isn’t stressing about Mahomes possibly winning another Lombardi. Instead, he talked about his own path, highlighting childhood idols like Joe Montana, Steve Young, Dan Marino, and John Elway.

These legends fueled Tom Brady to go all in for greatness and he aimed to follow in their footsteps. Now, seeing that same passion in Mahomes, Brady can’t help but just tip his hat to him.