Eagles Injury Report: Despite Concerns Over Jalen Hurts and Quinyon Mitchell, Philly Likely to Field Full-Strength Team vs. Commanders

The Eagles came out of a close victory over the Rams in the divisional round, making their way to their second NFC Title game in three seasons. Now, their division rivals, the Washington Commanders await them. However, they might be a little banged up going into that game, with injury concerns surrounding their QB, Jalen Hurts, and rookie CB, Quinyon Mitchell.

The Rams’ young defense gave Hurts quite the beating, sacking him seven times on the night. They frustrated him throughout the game and his body finally paid the price on the fifth sack of the day. Safety Jalen McCollough sacked Jalen in the third quarter, which led to him twisting his left knee awkwardly from behind.

The Eagles QB appeared to be in pain as he tried to get up, limping off to the sidelines. He then spent quite some time in the medical tent but was able to come back for the next offensive drive, with a brace. Hurts did finish the game but was limping after the game had concluded. So is there a chance Kenny Pickett starts in the NFC Game?

Hurts might be banged up but he still fully believes in his ability to brush off the injury and recover in time for the game.

“Tough game. A challenging game. I was able to finish the game and we’ll see how the week goes,” he said after the game.

Quinyon Mitchell has been sensational in his rookie season, playing almost every game. However, he had to leave the game against the Rams in the first half. The Eagles CB hurt his shoulder tackling Matt Stafford and was declared out of competition with a shoulder injury. However, he appears to be fine and there are no concerns about a long-term injury.

The Eagles too remain optimistic and hopeful about his involvement against the Commanders. They already lost LB Nakobe Dean for the rest of the season to a torn Patellar tendon. DT Byron Young didn’t play against the Rams.

AJ Brown, who was nursing a knee injury mid-week, did play today after a full practice on Friday and will play against Washington. It seems the Eagles are going with almost full strength in the NFC Championship game.