Fact Check: Did Cam Skattebo Like an Instagram Post of a Fan Yelling “I Hate Darius Slayton”?

The New York Giants have once again disappointed their fans this season, and it’s starting to look like the end of the road for head coach Brian Daboll. At 2-7 and riding a three-game losing streak, the team looks like a shell of what it was before running back Cam Skattebo got injured.

There is also a growing speculation that Daboll is losing the locker room, with signs of player frustration. Most notably, Skattebo was caught doing something online that, in today’s world, is considered despicable. Which brings us to our claim.

Claim: Skattebo liked a video of a fan yelling, “I hate Darius Slayton!” The clip shows a play from the fourth quarter this past week when Jaxson Dart threw a beautiful pass to Slayton in the end zone. However, the receiver was hit as he caught the ball, causing it to pop loose.

Initially, the fan thought Slayton had made the catch, but when he realized it was a drop, he lost his mind, shouting at the screen in frustration.

Source of the Rumor: The reaction post was made by Jake TV, a Twitch streamer who was watching the Giants game live against the San Francisco 49ers. However, it was actually Dov Kleiman who noticed that Skattebo had liked the post.

Yikes: Cam Skattebo liked a video of a Giants fan yelling “I hate Darius Slayton” Daboll is losing the locker room… pic.twitter.com/gSUSSq8f8M — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 4, 2025

Verdict: It’s unfortunately true. Even the video’s comments section was filled with fans pointing out that Skattebo had dropped a like there.

“Cam Skattebo liked this,” one wrote. “Cam liked the post,” another added.

“Why did Skattebo like this reel?” someone else questioned.

It’s a great question to ask, though. Perhaps Skattebo found the yelling funny, as he is a rowdy guy who loves to yell himself. But it’s still a bad look. You can’t be caught liking posts that denounce your teammates. It’s simply unacceptable.

But maybe this is a sign of bigger issues in New York. It seems like they’re being met with a harsh reality at the moment. After all, they’ve failed Dart in his rookie season by not surrounding him with enough talent. They’ve also struggled to figure out what to do with some highly drafted players, like Jalin Hyatt, a former Biletnikoff winner in college who has yet to make any real impact in the NFL.

All in all, it feels like Daboll has lost this locker room, and it’s time for him to go. In his four years at the helm with the Giants, he’s gone 20-39-1. He did win a playoff game in 2022, but ever since then, it’s been downhill.

Even though he is a good offensive mind, things just haven’t come to fruition in New York for Daboll. Well, they actually were for a moment this year, until Skattebo went down. But now, with everything in perspective, it feels like it’s time for the Giants to make a change and move into a new era.