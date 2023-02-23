“He’s a Great Dad to Demetress”: Karl Malone’s Son Once Ran the Risk of P*ssing Off His Mother by Defending His Father on “Impregnating a 13-Year-Old” Scandal

Feb 16, 2014; New Orleans, LA, USA; NBA legend Karl Malone speaks as he honored with the Community Service award during the 2014 NBA All-Star Game Legends Brunch at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Karl Malone had an incredible NBA career but his off-field actions often earned him a lot of criticism. When he was 17 years old, Malone had impregnated a woman of approximately the same age as him.

Bonita Ford, a native of Summerfield, Louisiana, gave birth to Karl’s twins, Daryl and Cheryl Ford before she turned 18. When this news came out, Malone ended up facing a lot of criticism but all hell broke loose when it was reported that Bonita wasn’t the only underage girl Malone had impregnated.

“People only want to look at my father’s past”: Karl Malone’s son K.J Malone

While he was in college, Karl, at 20 years of age, had impregnated a 13-year-old minor named Gloria Bell. This scandal would have ruined Karl’s career had Gloria’s parents filed a r*pe case against him.

When this controversy again came to light after the release of “The Last Dance” documentary, Karl’s son named K.J Malone, which he had with wife Kay Kinsey, came out in his father’s support.

LSU Football alum K.J, in his father’s defense, had stated that he might attract a lot of backlash for his statement and his mother might get mad at him but he just needs to stand up for his father.

“People don’t want to see what a great player my father was, they want to look at his past. He made a mistake but at the end of the day, he is still a great dad. He still takes care of Demetress. He is my brother, I love him,” K.J had claimed.

Yes, Demetress, who went on to play in the NFL for the Buffalo Bills, is the man who was born out of Malone’s affair with 13-year-old Gloria. While Karl had abandoned Demetress and had challenged the court’s ruling which compelled him to to give child support to Gloria and Demetress, K.J still defended his father which, as expected, attracted a lot of backlash back in the day.

Gloria Bell’s parents decided not to file a r*pe case against Karl Malone

Gloria Bell’s parents had only filed a paternity suit against Karl. They had only asked him to pay $125 every week in child support and cover Gloria’s past and future medical expenses. However, Karl went on to challenge the court’s ruling and in the end, Gloria’s family and Malone settled the case out of court.

One doesn’t have to be a rocket scientist to realize that if Gloria’s parents had filed a r*pe case against Malone, his career would have been destroyed before it had even taken off. However, the family didn’t want to see a neighborhood boy go to prison which is why they ended up settling for how things turned out in the end.

