“That’s not happening!” : Jason & Travis Kelce’s mom Donna Kelce reveals why she will not toss the coin at ‘Kelce Bowl’

Donna Kelce, a career banker and mother to two Super Bowl winners, is something of a celebrity right now. Her meteoric rise to fame came with her sons Jason and Travis Kelce making it to Super Bowl LVII, albeit on opposing sides. The fans love the atmosphere this sibling rivalry is bringing to the ultimate game of the year. What’s more, they want the mother to start the entire thing off.

A Change.org petition, signed by over 177,000 fans, wants the NFL to let Donna flip the coin.“As We all Know Travis and Jason Kelce will go head to head on Superbowl Sunday!!! This is a Petition to the NFL to allow Mrs. Kelce to do the Honorary Coin Toss!!! What a great way to show the Super Proud mama some Amazing Appreciation and Love while giving her a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity!!” it reads.

Unfortunately for the fans, the NFL does not have a record of bending itself to fans’ demands. This is probably why they went on with their already-decided plan of honoring a former NFL player and US Army veteran. Patrick Tillman was a former Arizona Cardinals safety and a Corporal with the US Army Rangers. Tillman, who died in 2004 in Afghanistan, will be honored by 4 scholars from his memorial foundation.

Donna Kelce talks about the petition by fans for her to toss the coin

Appearing on her sons’ podcast ‘New Heights’, Donna Kelce shares her thoughts about the NFL community wanting her to toss the coin. “Here’s the thing. There are so many legends and people that have their blood, sweat, and tears on that field, and for a mom, that’s never played football, I don’t think that’s the right place for me to be,” she says.

Donna Kelce is officially IN on doing the #SBLVII coin toss! @JasonKelce @tkelce Hey @NFL what do we gotta do to make this happen? 👀 pic.twitter.com/Hq7L9rqihf — New Heights (@newheightshow) February 6, 2023

She then went on to add one other thing that might prevent her from getting on the field. “Well here’s the thing: I don’t know if I would be a distraction. Would I be a distraction out there for you guys? That’s what I would worry about… I would [toss the coin] if the two of you say that it would not be a distraction to you.”

Later, when the NFL announced its plans to have scholars from the Pat Tillman Foundation as Coin Masters for Super Bowl LVII, Donna lauded their decision. She says, “Well I was touched that so many fans wanted me to flip the coin for the Super Bowl this year!!! Yeah, (well) that is not going to happen!!”

“You know the military is more important than I am, and there’s a lot of people who put their blood, sweat, and tears out there for the USA! I have not. I’ve been a banker and sat in a cushy chair for most of my career. The NFL is going to honor one of their own- Pat Tillman!!!” she says.

