“I Was Going To Hang Out With Him”: Kay Adams Details Her Weird Dream About Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers has an infectious smile on his face every offseason, and this year is no different. Upon returning from a seven-month-long recovery, the veteran QB even amazed the NFL analyst Kay Adams on his first day of voluntary training with the Jets.

The 39-year-old QB went viral on social media with his walk on his way to the Jets facility wearing a big smile. The slo-mo clip, however, reminded Kay Adams of a dream she saw the night before, which was eerily about Aaron Rodgers.

“I had a dream that Aaron Rodgers was playing,” Adams said on the Up & Adams Show. “It was a big metropolitan Gotham-like city. I actually think it was like Chicago, a city he owns historically.”

She goes on to describe the location of the strange crib of Aaron Rodgers which was on a beach (had Lake Michigan been an ocean). She further explained how weirdly complex the architecture of his house was and that it had a gym next door.

“He was going to a workout, and I was going to hang out with him and he made me some sort of elixir,” she added. “He hands me this elixir, and he leaves and I spilled it everywhere on something important, like his playbook or something important like that. Anyway, somehow I lock myself out of his house and the whole dream, the whole plot is me trying to ‘Wet Bandits’ my way back into this living situation.”

She stated that Aaron Rodgers was in her dream for just around five seconds but it was certainly strange how he was the topic of discussion for her the very next morning.

Aaron Rodgers Appears Excited To Start Again

The failure of Aaron Rodgers’ debut season with the Jets was something that echoed loud in the MetLife Stadium. The injury did flash his career before his eyes but the veteran QB is back again to start on a positive note. His optimism can be detected from his energy as he power walks into the Jets facility for the OTAs.

The QB’s excitement was even felt by Kay Adams who was impressed by his charms. But most importantly Aaron Rodgers appears to be standing on business as he will try his best to make this season a complete success.