“He Was a Huge Comfort”: How Gisele Bündchen’s Friendship with Joaquim Valente Turned Romantic After Tom Brady’s Divorce

Nidheesh Kumar
Published

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady (L) and Gisele Bündchen (R). Image Credits: USA Today Sports and Imagn Images

According to reports, Gisele Bündchen is now five to six months pregnant. The Brazilian supermodel, who has been in a relationship with Joaquim Valente since June 2023, has not confirmed the news, but sources close to the couple have. This is reportedly why she was absent from the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show held on October 15.

On October 28, 2022, Tom Brady and Gisele ended their 13-year relationship, announcing their separation on social media. The former power couple shares two children, Benjamin and Vivian.

Months after the divorce, Gisele was linked to Joaquim Valente, her Jiu-Jitsu instructor since 2021. As rumors grew stronger, an insider source told People how their relationship developed:

“They started out as friends. He was a huge comfort for Gisele while she went through her divorce. Their friendship turned romantic after the divorce.”

From what the insider shared, it is clear that Joaquim’s presence was essential in Gisele’s post-divorce journey, leading to their romantic relationship. The couple has been spotted enjoying vacations in Costa Rica with her daughter, Vivian.

While Gisele and Joaquim’s relationship has progressed, Brady’s relationships have also been in the spotlight. He has been linked to multiple women, including Irina Shayk, Reese Witherspoon, Tara Reid, Kim Kardashian, and Isabelle Settani.

Currently, Brady is single and focused on his NFL commitments, serving as Fox’s lead analyst and a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Regarding Gisele and Joaquim, the source also revealed the common roots that connected them:

“They come from similar backgrounds. They both left Brazil very young and have created amazing lives for themselves in the U.S. They both love Miami but also enjoy traveling. They both enjoy healthy living.”

As the couple awaits the birth of their baby boy, Gisele and Tom, proud parents, will certainly continue to co-parent Benjamin and Vivian in the best way possible.

