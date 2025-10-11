Fact Check: Did Jalen Hurts Really Say Jaxson Dart is Worse Than Shedeur Sanders?

New York Giants’ rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart led his team to a stunning 34–17 victory over the Eagles at MetLife Stadium, showcasing the dual-threat athleticism that drew early comparisons to Jalen Hurts himself.

Advertisement

Dart completed 17 of 25 passes for 195 yards, added a passing touchdown, and rushed for 58 yards and another score. His performance placed him among elite company, becoming just the third quarterback in the Super Bowl era to rush for at least 50 yards in each of his first three career starts, joining none other than Hurts and Lamar Jackson.

Hurts, meanwhile, threw for 300 yards in the loss but was under constant pressure from the Giants’ defensive front and committed costly turnovers that stalled the Eagles’ offense. It was after this game that a video started circulating online of Hurts’ supposed post-game interview slamming Dart.

The claim: A viral video circulating on social media claims that Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts lashed out after a loss to the New York Giants, saying, “I just lost to a rookie who’s worse than Shedeur Sanders.”

The clip appears to show Hurts ranting, angrily blaming his defense and mocking the Giants’ rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart.

“I can’t believe it, guys. I just lost to a rookie who’s worse than Shador [Shedeur] Sanders. I can’t believe this [expletive]. I did all I could out there. Everyone calls me a running back, but I threw for 300 damn yards out there.”

Hurts then continues:

“When you got a defense that can’t even stop [expletive] Jaxson Dart, then you don’t deserve to win. They don’t even have their best receiver, and they still pounded our defense like it was a free-for-all Diddy party out there.”

Source of the rumor: The quote originated from a YouTube channel called Dangerous AI, a page known for posting fake sports interviews and AI-generated voiceovers of professional athletes. The Hurts-Dart video follows the channel’s familiar format: a catchy headline, a doctored thumbnail, and a synthesized audio track passed off as a real postgame outburst.

Verdict: No verified sports outlet, reporter, or official Eagles media source has ever documented Hurts making such a statement. The language, tone, and profanity used in the clip are wildly inconsistent with his public persona. Hurts is known throughout the NFL for being poised, respectful, and soft-spoken in interviews.

The video’s audio also features clear signs of AI synthesis: awkward pauses, robotic inflection, and unnatural emphasis on random words. When compared with Hurts’ real postgame interviews, the difference is obvious.

The Hurts-Dart deepfake isn’t an isolated incident. The Dangerous AI channel has a pattern of creating sensationalized, fabricated clips using similar technology.