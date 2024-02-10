In the playful world of NFL team rivalries, the Kelce brothers have introduced a new contender: Taylor Swift’s fans, affectionately known as Swifties. On a recent episode of the New Heights podcast, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce couldn’t help but tease the Swifties for their apparent bias towards the Kansas City Chiefs, all thanks to his brother Travis Kelce’s charm.

Advertisement

“The Swifties have this unrealistic infatuation with the Chiefs and Travis Kelce, and they’re only voting based on their love for you, not on their love for the team name,” Jason humorously remarked. Here was finally an amusing banter between the brothers where one could feel not only the competition but also humor at its best.

Travis Kelce, the Chiefs’ standout tight end, was quick to counter his brother’s teasing with a playful accusation of his own. He fired back, “That’s ridiculous; you’re throwing everything on the Swifties,” followed by, “You think Chiefs Kingdom doesn’t listen to this show?”

Advertisement

Nevertheless, the Bills Mafia overcame the Swifties, securing 53% of the votes. The older Kelce’s proposal to embrace the time-honored Bills fan tradition of going through a flaming table may have influenced the fans to come out and vote.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JasonKelce/status/1754193391213052164?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Amidst the playful banter session, Jason Kelce made a lighthearted appeal to Swifties. Having already acknowledged how powerful each listener is, he urged them to “rig this vote” in favor of New Heights for every podcast award category, which has since made more than a few headlines. And surely, you can expect the Kelce duo’s podcast to clinch the top spot here and there.

Jason Kelce’s Swift Shift in Tone

Transitioning from playful banter to genuine admiration, Jason Kelce shared his thoughts on Taylor Swift in an interview during the Pro Bowl weekend. The now-former Eagles star was really respectful and appreciative of Swift, describing her as an “awesome, genuine, down-to-earth person.” The encounter with the pop superstar at the 2024 Pro Bowl left the impression that, despite her global fame, she is very grounded.

Jason’s focus, however, remains steadfast on his brother Travis’ happiness. Amidst the increased media spotlight on Travis Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift, Jason’s priority is the well-being and joy of his brother. “My brother and his love life are definitely the topic of the NFL right now, and my whole thing with that is that as long as Trav is happy and enjoying life, I’m happy and enjoying life,” he shared.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/CameronWolfe/status/1754504532434817187?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Despite the flurry of media attention, especially with Travis Kelce’s high-profile romance, Jason aims to maintain a sense of normalcy and support for his brother. His perspective on handling the spotlight is refreshingly simple: remain unchanged and true to oneself.

As the Super Bowl looms closer, with Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs set to face off against the San Francisco 49ers, Jason’s excitement is palpable. His plans to support his brother from the stands in Las Vegas are a testament to the strong bond between the Kelce brothers.