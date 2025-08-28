“No Offense to Peyton and Eli”: Arch Manning Draws Rich Praise From Drew Brees Ahead of Ohio State Clash

Among the next generation of college quarterbacks, few names carry as much weight as Arch Manning. As a member of the famed Manning football family, he enters the spotlight with both immense expectations and a legacy to uphold. Now, after spending time as Quinn Ewers’ backup, Arch is going to take the most important step of his career, taking over as the starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns.

His first test couldn’t be much tougher. This weekend, Texas heads to Columbus to face the reigning national champion Ohio State Buckeyes in a season-opening showdown. It’s a daunting road challenge for any young quarterback, but if anyone is built for the moment, it’s Manning. Even Drew Brees believes he is the complete package, a quarterback with the tools to rise to the occasion.

Drew Brees recently appeared on “The Rich Eisen Show” and had plenty of praise for Arch Manning. The former Saints quarterback first became familiar with Arch back in high school, as his own son attended the same school, and he was still playing for New Orleans

According to Brees, Arch showed flashes of the same athleticism that defined his grandfather, Archie. While Steve Sarkisian has occasionally used him in a “slasher” role, asking him to make plays with his legs, Brees believes Arch is also one of the best pure passers in college football.

That dual-threat ability sets him apart from his uncles, Peyton and Eli, who made their names as exceptional pocket passers, but never as runners. They couldn’t run to save their lives, whereas Arch brings a new dimension to the Manning legacy.

” You could see right away- phenomenal athlete. Obviously, got big Archie’s athleticism. Here’s the irony. You got one of the best passers in all of college football, who was basically the Taysom Hill of the Texas Longhorns last year. Like, they put him to pound the rock and like run all these QB design runs, and I’m sitting there and thinking,” this is one of the better passers in all of college football fulfilling this role for Texas. Who would have thought? No offense to Peyton and Eli, but you didn’t see Peyton and Eli doing that.”

Arch Manning may only just be stepping into the starting role this season, but he already enters Week 1 as the Heisman Trophy favorite. His odds currently sit at +500, ahead of LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (+700), Clemson’s Cade Klubnik (+800), Ohio State wideout Jeremiah Smith (+1000), and South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers (+1000).

A victory for Texas in their opener would almost certainly boost Manning’s chances even further. But that will be no easy task; the Longhorns head to Columbus to face Ohio State, where the defending national champions will be eager to make a statement of their own.