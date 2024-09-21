Fact Check: Did Jerry Jones Really Talk About Cowboys Players’ Private Parts on Jamie Foxx’s Live Video?

October 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Yes, that’s right! While Golden Globe Award winner actor Jamie Foxx was filming a live video, Dallas Cowboys’ 81-year-old owner, Jerry Jones, indeed referenced his players’ private parts.

Reportedly, Foxx was attending a Cowboys’ practice session alongside Jones. That is when the owner started remarking about physical measurements now viral on X, formerly Twitter.

Jones was reading out the players’ “size” saying, “Yeah. Check me for smaller, right? Get it out. That 1515 B, you haven’t snow for Har. You second round for the Jets.”

Although the octogenarian’s murmurings seemed unclear, what was pretty evident was Jones was interpreting players’ genitalia. At one point, the Cowboys owner continued saying, “Oh, man. Stay up, stay up right there. Hey, hey. I’m pretty good around here. He shut down 5922-5922-441. OK, down and three inches, 8.5-inch deck.”

Quickly realizing that Jones’ comments could land him into controversy, Foxx ended the livestream before things spiraled out of control. Well, it is not the first time Jerry Jones has made headlines for offhand comments.

Jones called winning a championship ‘the absolute glory hole’

Last year in November, while Jerry Jones was giving his take on breaking the championship drought and clinching a Super Bowl title on Dallas’ 105.3 The Fan, he used an inappropriate metaphor, saying:

“It is the absolute glory hole to have that elusive win to be the champion.”

Jerry Jones on 105.3 The Fan at The Texas Rangers parade:

“It is the absolute GLORY HOLE to have that elusive win to be the champion” #DallasCowboys #CowboysNation #TexasRangers pic.twitter.com/6fnW49uwEY — BillyGee (@IMBillyGee) November 3, 2023

FYI, “glory hole” in the modern vocabulary, means a “public washroom stall used for s**ual encounters.”

Being a “post-war” baby who was born in 1945, it is not clear whether Jones is at all aware of the meaning of “glory hole.” It could be that the 81-year-old is referring to the old-school oil industry slang, where “glory hole” refers to a “valuable discovery.”