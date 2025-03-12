“You Have Backup QBs Making $6M a Year”: Brandon Marshall Slams Jerry Jones Over Cowboys’ Free Agency Decisions

Jan 27, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones speaks to the media at a press conference at the Star. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Last offseason, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones declared he’d be going “all in” during free agency. To him, that apparently didn’t mean bells and whistles, but cricket chirps. The Cowboys were almost silent on the open market a year ago, adding only linebacker Eric Kendricks in March.

They later added running backs Royce Freeman and Ezekiel Elliott, but by then, it was clear Jones had hoodwinked his fanbase.

Following a paradoxically disappointing and impressive 7-10 record in 2024, Jones preached “selective aggression” this free agency go-round. While not as underwhelming overall, their haul thus far still probably isn’t what fans had in mind.

Their biggest contract (four-year, $80 million) went toward retaining defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa. But beyond him, Dallas has signed just three external free agents:

RB Javonte Williams (one-year, $3 million)

G Robert Jones (one-year, $4.5 million)

DT Soloman Thomas (two-year, $8 million)

Jones did devote a combined $376 million to Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb last year, so he didn’t entirely mislead people. But overall, his action didn’t match his words. And now that he’s holding the checkbook tight again this offseason, Brandon Marshall has an issue.

On Tuesday’s I AM ATHLETE livestream, he said Jones needs to stop penny-pinching.

“Jerry Jones needs to change course… [he] has not embraced free agency, which is ridiculous when you have backup quarterbacks making $6 million a year… his approach, ‘let’s build within’… [has] imploded… [his] philosophy hasn’t panned out, [so] it’s time for Jerry Jones to open up the bag.” – Brandon Marshall

Had Jones operated with more urgency in getting Prescott’s and Lamb’s deals done, they wouldn’t make record-setting annual salaries. Instead, he preferred dominating the news cycle. This, to Marshall’s co-host, shows Jones’ current stripes.

Mike Sims-Walker: Jerry Jones is “in the showbiz”

It’s no secret that Jerry Jones loves to hear himself talk. He is the only owner/general manager that regularly holds post-game press scrums. And, as mentioned, he hasn’t walked the walk after talking the talk in quite some time. This media farming effort has harmed his front office’s ability to field a Super Bowl contender.

If Jones wanted to, he could spend money and finance a legitimate championship-caliber team. Instead, he operates as if he has a zero interest in winning the Lombardi Trophy. Yes, he has three of them, but they’re all coated with dust now. And he’s turning 83 years old in October. To be blunt, time is not on his side.

Despite this, he seems more content to hang onto his money than make a serious push for a championship. To Mike Sime-Walker, it’s obvious Jones’ words are hollow.

“At this point, Jerry [is] just in the showbiz. I don’t think he’s really trying to win.” – Mike Sims-Walker

Marshall said he’d project the Cowboys to finish last in the NFC East in 2025, even though the New York Giants “can’t even get a guy to come visit them.” Jones used to care about battling for Super Bowls and winning championships on the field. Now, he fights harder to be a discussion topic on afternoon debate shows. It’s sad to see.