Redditors Want Dallas Cowboys’ Jerry Jones to Break the Boston Celtics’ Historic $6.1 Billion Sale Record

Jan 27, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones speaks to the media at a press conference at the Star. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

The Boston Celtics are the most storied franchise in the NBA. They might even be arguably the most storied sports franchise in the United States, period. So, the fact that they were just sold for a record sum of $6.1 billion to Bill Chisholm, the managing partner of Symphony Technology Group (STG), kind of means that no North American sports franchise is off the table for an ownership shift.

Advertisement

The $6.1 billion acquisition breaks the record previously held by the Washington Commanders for the most expensive sale of a sports franchise in U.S. history. Josh Harris and company bought the NFL franchise for $6.05 billion in 2023. That figure also dwarfs the $4 billion Matt Ishbia paid for the Phoenix Suns that same year.

All of this led many to think: If the Celtics can be sold for $6.1 billion, how much could the biggest team in the biggest league in the country—the Dallas Cowboys of the NFL—be sold for?

Jerry Jones doesn’t seem to know how to build a winning football team. But he sure knows how to build a brand. He bought the Cowboys for just $140 million in 1989 (equal to about $270 million today).

He has done an impressive job of maintaining and growing the brand and reach of “America’s Team” since then. According to Forbes, the Cowboys are now worth over $10 billion, becoming the first North American sports franchise to reach that benchmark valuation.

Now that he’s seen such a big price tag on a sports franchise, fans are hoping the billionaire will think twice about keeping the Cowboys in the family. The franchise may be worth $10 billion, but that doesn’t mean Jones has access to that $10 billion.

Fans—especially those of the Cowboys variety—on Reddit were quick to start invoking Jerry Jones’ name following the Celtics news. Dallas fans, and really, most fans, are sick of the 82-year-old owner’s surly and stubborn shtick. It has been a major factor in keeping the Cowboys out of the NFC Championship for the past 30 years.

Netizens let their thoughts be heard on a Reddit post breaking the Celtics news.

Comment

byu/Natural-Tree-5107 from discussion

innfl

Comment

byu/Natural-Tree-5107 from discussion

innfl

Comment

byu/Natural-Tree-5107 from discussion

innfl

Comment

byu/Natural-Tree-5107 from discussion

innfl

It would be tempting for Jerry Jones to start putting out feelers for how much he could get. Believe it or not, Jones’ 35+ years as the owner of the Cowboys are the 4th-longest active NFL ownership tenure.

However, no matter how much he could get, it seems Jerry Jones—and the Jones family, for that matter—may never sell the team. Their hubris makes them really believe they can be the ones to bring them back to glory.

And Jerry has inserted so many of his Jones family minions into all areas of the organization that it’s almost become a family business. A mom and pop shop worth $10 billion, only in America.