Fact Check: Did Odell Beckham Jr. Sell His $200,000 Super Bowl Cleats Amid Financial Struggles?

Suresh Menon
Published

Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. has been back in the headlines recently for a widely polarizing confession. In a resurfaced clip from his appearance on The Pivot podcast, the former Super Bowl champion opened up about the uncomfortable reality of NFL money.

Having earned more than $101 million across his career, OBJ admitted that financial literacy wasn’t something he grew up with, and managing the true value of a “$100 million deal” has been far more challenging than one might assume.

“You give somebody a five-year, $100 million contract… what is it really? It’s five years for 60… You’re getting taxed… that’s 12 a year… I’mma buy a car, I’mma give my momma a house. Everything costs money,” OBJ explained.

The free-agent wideout even broke down how lifestyle expenses could quietly turn that $12 million per-year money into “eight a year,” making it far from a forever cushion.

This admission, along with fans resurfacing old spending stories of the NFL star (including his famously lavish Super Bowl LVI pregame cleats), triggered a wave of speculation online. Soon, new rumors began circulating on X that Beckham had started selling memorabilia to stay afloat financially.

Claim: Odell Beckham Jr. has allegedly sold, or begun the process of selling, his custom $200,000 Super Bowl LVI cleats, along with other memorabilia, in order to manage financial struggles.

Source of the Claim: Several X news aggregators shared the rumor in the guise of a report, collectively amassing over 500,000 views.

Verdict: False. As things stand, there is no credible report from any reputable sports, business, or memorabilia outlet confirming that Beckham has sold or listed his $200,000 cleats. Moreover, no major auction house like Sotheby’s or secondary market platforms has seen a new OBJ listing of any kind.

That said, it’s understandable why the claims circulating on X have gained traction. For starters, Beckham’s admission did make it sound like he was really struggling with money.

Moreover, his iconic cleats — custom-designed with 1,494 flawless D-color diamonds, 25 total carats, and 150 grams of 14k gold — are an easy and believable target for resale speculation. All of this coming together allowed the rumor to spread fast.

But to sum it up, as of now, there is zero indication that Beckham is selling off trophies from his career or parting with the cleats that became one of the most extravagant pieces of Super Bowl history. Until verified reports start coming in, everything is conjecture.

We also have to give credit to OBJ for opening an important conversation about how even nine-figure earnings require discipline, education, and planning. It’s never easy to be vulnerable in public, especially in money matters.

