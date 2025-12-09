Lamenting Over Going From $200 To $10k, Carmelo Anthony Claims It ‘F***s You Up’

The financial transition from being a young, not-so-well-to-do baller to becoming a millionaire is a common story in the NBA, but it is not as simple as getting rich and having life figured out. For those who do not come from money, having too much of it can be both a blessing and a curse. After Odell Beckham Jr.’s polarizing comments on money in professional sports, NBA legend Carmelo Anthony decided to weigh in on the topic.

Beckham Jr. spoke about how $100 million “really is not that much.” The Super Bowl-winning wide receiver’s words were taken somewhat out of context, but they still sparked a nationwide conversation, particularly among athletes, about the importance of being careful with money.

Anthony, along with J.R. Smith, discussed this topic on the latest episode of the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast, recalling the financial jump they experienced upon entering the NBA. It was, to put it simply, life-changing.

“I went from homeroom and kicking it with the homies to going to practice for 2 hours and the rest of the day you do what you want to do with a pocket full of cash,” Smith, who made his NBA debut in 2004, began. “I went from like $200 to $10,000 whenever I wanted to at the bank. That sh** is life-changing bro. That sh** was weird.”

These were young men who were suddenly being given a bag. It is easy to assume that some would want to bask in that glory. That is the whole conversation. It can become a tough road if you are too immature with your spending.

Anthony then explained that a lifestyle change is needed, both before you begin and after you retire.

“Yes you have to change your lifestyle, but your lifestyle changes drastically. That drastic lifestyle change f***s you up mentally. That’s the grey area that f***s a lot of athletes up. Having this, to now have to budget on a day-to-day basis,” stated the Hall of Famer.

JR: “I went from like $200 to like $10k whenever I wanted to at the bank … that s**t was weird.” Melo: “That drastic lifestyle change f**ks you up mentally. That’s the gray area.” Melo & JR kept it a buck with this NBA salary breakdown after Odell Beckham’s recent comments … pic.twitter.com/demCwqkVMI — 7PM in Brooklyn (@7PMinBrooklyn) December 8, 2025

Melo further mentioned that he understands why OBJ said what he did, but that it is ultimately on the athlete himself not to drain the entire account.

The New York Knicks legend added how it’s a common path for NBA stars. “We self-sabotage ourselves a lot. That anxiety is real because most guys, especially in basketball, you got two hours of your day. After that, you got the rest of the day to do whatever the f*** you want to do. And nobody is on you saying ‘Don’t do this. Don’t do that.’ You’re on your own at 19 or 20.”

That is really what this whole conversation comes down to: trying to figure out how to handle a life that changes overnight. These guys go from counting every dollar to having more money than they have ever seen, and nobody hands them a manual on how to deal with it. Some adjust, some struggle, and most are just trying to learn as they go.

And honestly, hearing players like Melo and JR open up about it makes it clear that the financial side of pro sports is a lot messier and a lot more human than people assume. Ordinary folks can complain about how they would use those riches better, but the truth is they have never been hit by such a sudden fortune. Who knows what they would actually do? The hope, especially in the world we live in today, is that they all handle it wisely.