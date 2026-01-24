Tom Brady Gets Jealous of Matthew Stafford’s Receiver Room

The LA Rams are gearing up for the NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. For Tom Brady, who will be on call for the broadcast, this matchup feels like the Super Bowl itself. And given the way both teams have been playing lately, it is hard to argue otherwise.

Brady joined Colin Cowherd on The Herd this morning to discuss the highly anticipated showdown. This game will not just decide who goes to the Super Bowl, but it will also feature one of the league’s fiercest rivalries. The Rams and Seahawks split their regular-season series 1-1, with both games decided by a combined three points.

During his appearance, Brady pointed out how sharp the Rams have looked in recent weeks, even admitting a bit of envy toward Matthew Stafford and the wide receivers he gets to work with.

“For them to perform like that, lack of penalties, obviously no turnovers, and the dropped passes. That’s just, by the way, I’m very jealous of receivers that don’t drop balls. That’s a great stat for any quarterback,” Brady stated.

After their NFC Divisional round win over the Chicago Bears, it was reported that the Rams didn’t drop a single pass against them. That was a big reason they were able to stave off a late comeback and win the game in overtime. Guys like Puka Nacua, Colby Parkinson, and Davante Adams played huge roles.

Brady knows better than anyone that a dropped pass is a QB’s least favorite thing to see. He attempted over 12,000 passes in his career and threw a TD to 96 different receivers. But mixed in with those TDs were a bevy of drops that made him think twice before throwing back to said players.

Later on, Brady touched on how the Rams are a tough team to beat and that they’ve been doing a lot of things right.

“They’re doing all the right things. This is a surgical offense. They have so many weapons. Everybody touches it. You’ve got to account for everybody.”

Stafford completed a pass to eight different receivers during their win in the Divisional round. He picked apart the Bears’ defense as best as he could and ended up finishing with 258 passing yards. Although he didn’t throw any TDs and had just a 31.6 QBR. Despite this, he managed an excellent game and led the team to a gutsy 20-17 overtime win.

Now comes the toughest game of LA’s season. They have to go on the road and play against a Seahawks team that beat them in the same scenario a little over a month ago. That game went to overtime, and Seattle won 38-37 in perhaps the most thrilling contest of the season.

All in all, Brady is right, this matchup feels like the early Super Bowl. It has all of the makings of what could be a certified classic game. It’s two rival teams that are playing great football and are hungry to go to the Big Game. What more could a fan want?