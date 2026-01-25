Rams vs. Seahawks: Jon Gruden Compares LA’s Offense to “The Greatest Show on Turf” Despite Predicting a Seattle Win

The LA Rams have had an insane offense this season, piloted by MVP frontrunner Matthew Stafford. The star QB has done a masterful job, with head coach Sean McVay pulling the strings behind the scenes. Jon Gruden has been so impressed by this offense that he’s comparing it to the franchise’s all-time greatest team and to one of the best offenses we’ve ever seen in the league.

Most football fans know what you’re talking about if you say, “The Greatest Show on Turf.” They were a highly explosive Rams offense from 1999 to 2001, led by Kurt Warner and Marshall Faulk. They led the league in scoring, passing yards, and total yardage for three straight seasons.

This year, the Rams led the NFL in those same three categories, becoming the first team to do so since they last accomplished it in 2001. That’s why Gruden couldn’t help but make the comparison.

“This Rams offense, man, they’re fun to watch. You remember the ‘Greatest Show on Turf’ with Kurt Warner, Marshall Faulk, Isaac Bruce, Az-Zahir Hakim, and Tory Holt? Do you remember those guys?” Gruden asked facetiously on his YouTube channel, before adding,

“Think about this Rams offense. They’ve got the NFL passing leader, Matt Stafford. They’ve got the receptions leader, over 120 catches in Puka Nacua. They’ve got the touchdown catch leader in Davante Adams.”

The Rams this season have been a treat to watch offensively. Everything from play-calling to personnel has been spot on. It’s another year where McVay has schemed up one of the most difficult systems to stop in the league. LA uses plenty of double-tight-end sets and pre-snap motion, keeping defenses guessing about what’s coming.

One aspect of the Rams’ game that doesn’t get mentioned as much is their elite rushing offense. But not by Gruden.

“They’ve got one hell of a running game that nobody even talks about. This is a hell of an offense that the Rams run, and they can really attack you in a lot of different ways,” Gruden mentioned.

It’s an excellent point. Kyren Williams had yet another 1000-yard rushing season to go along with 10 TDs. Furthermore, backup RB Blake Corum got some extended playing time, running for 746 yards and averaging 5.1 yards per carry. He even touched pay dirt 6 times.

That said, despite going to bat for the Rams and their offense throughout his pregame analysis, Gruden couldn’t shake his love for Seattle.

“The more I think about it, I’m going with the dark side, the Seattle Seahawks. I don’t know why, I’ve just loved this team. I’ve loved them from the very beginning. Seattle 24, the Rams 20, in one of the thrillers of the season.”

It certainly should be one of the best games this season. The Seahawks have one of, if not the best, defenses in the NFL. Meanwhile, as we outlined, the Rams’ offense has been historically great. Something has to give.

Will Seattle get a stranglehold on LA and force them into a low-scoring contest? Or will the Rams be able to overcome the defense and turn this into a high-scoring game? It should be interesting to watch and find out.

If we had to predict a winner, we’d go with the Rams. We hate to go against Gruden, but they’ve played the Seahawks twice this season and have had little trouble scoring against them. Because of that, we’ll predict a final score of 28-21 in favor of LA.