Fact Check: Did Russell Wilson Announce Retirement After Giants’ Jaxson Dart Move?

Aug 16, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson (3) warms up before the preseason game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Giants, who stumbled to an 0-3 start, announced that head coach Brian Daboll would turn to rookie Jaxson Dart as the starter in Week 3. The move officially relegated Wilson to a backup role just six months after he signed a one-year deal with New York.

Naturally, the decision fueled speculation about whether the 36-year-old Super Bowl winner would call it quits.

The claim: Rumors spread online this week suggesting that Russell Wilson had announced his retirement after being benched by the New York Giants in favor of rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart. Some posts even implied that Wilson had “quietly walked away” from football after losing the starting job.

BREAKING: Giants QB Russell Wilson to retire from NFL mid-season after 14-year career. (via multiple sources) pic.twitter.com/rfq4tfpHZp — NFL Drop (@TheNFLDrop) September 25, 2025

Verdict: The claim is false. Wilson has not retired, nor has he indicated that he intends to retire. The retirement chatter originated from a parody account that misrepresented his comments following the Giants’ quarterback change.

Wilson directly addressed that speculation during his midweek media availability. Far from hinting at retirement, Wilson stressed that he remains focused on football and helping his team.

“I’m not done,” Wilson said when asked about his future. He added that he is “focused on the now” and intends to support Dart while continuing to prepare himself as a competitor.

Wilson also reaffirmed his commitment to the Giants, saying he wants to be in New York and loves the process of competing, mentoring, and being in the locker room.

While Wilson flashed in Week 2 against the Cowboys, his inconsistent play resurfaced in a Week 3 loss to the Chiefs, leading to growing frustration among fans. Daboll’s decision to hand the offense over to Dart was seen as both a move towards the future and a response to the team’s poor start.

Still, Wilson has embraced a mentor’s role, vowing to help develop the rookie while staying ready for his own opportunities. His social media activity, including a Bible verse post, also pointed more toward faith and perseverance than any career-ending message.