Russell Wilson Shares Retirement Timeline After CBS Debut in 2025

Russell Wilson had a terrible stint with the Giants, and there’s no sugarcoating it. He played a total of six games with three starts, going 69-of-119 for 831 yards, with a subpar TD-INT ratio of three touchdowns and three interceptions. It’s most likely that he doesn’t get invited back to New York when he hits free agency on March 11. So, is retirement looming?

Wilson already made quite a few retirement headlines last year during the Giants’ bye week after joining CBS Sports as a guest analyst for the Pittsburgh Steelers-Baltimore Ravens Week 14 matchup. He got some nice compliments, too, for his appearance. Former QB Matt Ryan said Wilson was a “natural” who was “comfortable on camera.”

And while there were some complaints about him being cautious, let’s not forget that it was his first try. He could definitely improve with time, like Tom Brady did at FOX. However, Wilson is putting that avenue on hold for now, saying he wants to play quarterback for a few more years.

“I wanna play a few more years, for sure. I think, for me, I’ve always had the vision of [playing till] 40, at least,” Wilson said on the Bussin’ With the Boys podcast.

37-year-old Wilson talked about how much the game has changed over the years, especially when it comes to the physical side. He says he feels confident about playing, especially with quarterbacks getting more protection under the new rules. So, as long as he’s enjoying the game and having fun in practice, retirement isn’t even on his radar.

“The game is different. You know, we quarterbacks, we get hit. We get hit hard, but [there’s] certain rules now. I mean, back in the day, when I started, you’d just get [hit constantly]… So, the game, I feel like allows you to live a little longer,” Wilson said, adding,

“I feel healthy, I feel great. But I think more than anything else, do you love the game? Do you love studying? Do u have the passion for it all? Do you love the process? Do you love the practice? Everybody loves the winning part, but it’s the process, the journey that you gotta be obsessed with. And that part, I’m obsessed with. Being around the fellas in the locker room and all that.”

Age doesn’t quite scare Wilson. He pointed to examples like John Elway, who won his two Super Bowls at 37 and 38, becoming the oldest signal-caller to do it at the time. Wilson also mentioned Peyton Manning, who won his second and final Super Bowl at 39. Then there’s Tom Brady, who claimed his seventh ring at 43.

“I think about certain guys. I think about Elway… even Peyton Manning himself… Some of ’em didn’t win till the end… Even Tom himself, who played till 45, you know, has been the greatest examples for anybody at this position. I think it’s about being around the right people, [at] the right time.”

Clearly, Wilson isn’t going anywhere soon. That said, realistically, his stock has taken a massive hit over the past few years, from Denver to Pittsburgh to New York. Teams might not want him as a full-time starter, but he could still serve as a backup or a bridge QB for a young signal-caller.

With his love for the game, who knows, Wilson may even make a run at the top, granted if he lands in the right situation.