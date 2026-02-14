“You Make the Sun Jealous”: Russell Wilson Makes Up To Wife Ciara After Refusing To Pick Between Wedding Ring and Super Bowl Ring

Russell Wilson is a true family man who sets expectations high for any husband. However, he raised eyebrows recently after he refused to pick between his Super Bowl ring and his wedding ring as the most important ring in his life. He did not verbally choose between the two, as he seemed to be in a “no-win” situation.

The incident came on an episode of “Hot Ones Versus.” It’s a game show where celebrities consume progressively hotter chicken wings while answering deeply personal questions. This question was a little too personal for Wilson, though.

That’s why today, on Valentine’s Day, Wilson is seemingly trying to make up for his mistake. This morning, he posted a heartwarming message to his wife, Ciara, whom he’s been married to for almost a decade now.

“Happy Valentine’s Day my love. You make the sun jealous with the light you shine and the warmth you bring. Forever grateful that I get to live this life with you. My forever valentine,” Wilson wrote on his X.

It was a sweet message that Wilson accompanied with a photo from the two’s wedding day. They are one of the best power couples in the NFL and have demonstrated their good relationship through strong communication and joint business ventures. That’s why it was so surprising to hear the QB slip up during the Hot Ones challenge.

Happy Valentine’s Day my love. You make the sun jealous with the light you shine and the warmth you bring. Forever grateful that I get to live this life with you. My forever valentine ❤️ @ciara pic.twitter.com/gu0Yp9rOJ4 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) February 14, 2026

In reaction to the post, fans all supported Wilson for showing love to his wife.

“You make the sun jealous… and honestly, you both make the rest of us believe real love still wins. Cheers to forever with your forever valentine. Happy V-Day!” one wrote.

“The black community role model,” another noted.

“Look how happy CeeCee is awwwww,” someone else pointed out.

Look how happy CeeCee is awwwww ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZrFX0Kl6BF — LeXXXi (@LexiOrtizz) February 14, 2026

Everyone was happy to see that the couple is still happy and doing well. They now have three children together after meeting in 2015 at a Wisconsin basketball game. Ciara also has another child from a past relationship with the rapper Future, with whom Wilson has been highly involved in raising.

All in all, it looks like everything is going well in Wilson’s kingdom. After a disappointing past few seasons with the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers, it looks as though his days as a starter in the NFL could be numbered. But he will surely play until the wheels fully come off as a backup QB. That’s probably why he clutches his Super Bowl ring so close.