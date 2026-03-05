Russell Wilson Says He Had His Personal Office in Seattle

After finding early success with the Seattle Seahawks, including one Super Bowl win in 2014 and then losing another the next year, many thought Russell Wilson was on his way to the Hall of Fame. In fact, he was so good that he was given the true veteran treatment as a franchise QB, gaining access to resources other players didn’t have.

Most notably, Wilson admittedly had an office while in Seattle for the sole purpose of studying and watching game film. He never thought much of it at the time, seeing it as a necessary resource to become an elite QB. But once he signed with the Denver Broncos and made this same request, it blew up and caused a media controversy.

Wilson never understood the controversy, saying that the office was something he had always had.

“I had my own office in Seattle all the time, but it was because I was always watching film. It wasn’t a negative thing in Seattle,” Wilson pointed out recently on Bussin’ With The Boys podcast, before revealing,

“You go somewhere else, and maybe somebody thinks it’s strange and weird. But they gave me the office… I didn’t ask for it.”

Many thought that Wilson demanded a personal office once arriving in Denver, which caused a stir among fans. But as he mentioned, they wanted to make things just as comfortable as they were in Seattle. So, they obliged and offered to build the office themselves. Wilson never even asked for it.

Russell Wilson had his own office in Seattle just to watch film pic.twitter.com/0yCXvRQqRS — Bussin’ With The Boys (@BussinWTB) March 5, 2026

The issue was that things went haywire in Denver quickly for Wilson. After signing with the team for five years, $242 million, he significantly struggled. He went 2-4 in his first six starts, throwing just 5 TDs and 3 INTs. By the end of the year, he had put up the fewest TD passes, the lowest completion percentage, and the lowest win percentage in a season in his career.

Naturally, the poor play led the media and fans to examine Wilson closely. One of the biggest things they pinpointed was his personal office. According to the media, this created tension and a divide in the Denver locker room. He later agreed to stop using the space.

Eventually, Wilson was released by the Broncos after just two seasons. The team had to take on one of the biggest dead cap hits in NFL history to offload him as well. He then signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers before taking his talents to the New York Giants this past year. His once Hall of Fame career has completely changed.

All in all, Wilson’s story shows that the NFL is a “what have you done for me lately” league. Upon arriving in Denver, they were more than happy to give him the personal office that he had back in Seattle, which once helped him win a Super Bowl. But when the going got tough, they turned it around on him, calling him selfish and denouncing him for having the space to study.

Sometimes, as a player, you just can’t win with the media. This is why Wilson has always remained truly authentic to himself and who he is. He says he’s never let the media dictate how he approaches his job and the effort he puts into it.