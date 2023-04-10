Michael Jordan Coming Back 2023: Exploring Legitimacy of Rumors Regarding GOAT’s NBA Return

Jun 25, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; NASCAR Cup Series 23XI Racing owner Michael Jordan walks pit road with his wife Yvette Prieto during qualifying for the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Jordan is hands down one of the greatest ever to play the sport of basketball. The 6ft 6″ guard was drafted in 1984, and he retired from the NBA in 2003. Playing 15 seasons in the league, MJ achieved countless achievements and not only made a name for himself but also helped popularize NBA globally.

His strive to win and his competitiveness, aligned with his skills, helped him win six championships. He won five regular season MVPs, six Finals MVPs, 14x All-Star selections, 11x All-NBA selections, and 9x All-NBA defensive team selections.

Having retired twice during his career, Michael Jordan hung the boots for the third and final time in 2003. However, a recent TikTok video is making rounds, leading people to assume that ‘His Airness’ is set for a fourth comeback. Let us evaluate the rumors and check their legitimacy.

Claim: Michael Jordan’s coming back from retirement in 2023

Bleacher Report recently shared a TikTok video of a person working out, sticking their tongue out like Michael Jordan. They captioned it,

“Michael Jordan working on his return”

Lmaoo Bleacher Report really be stirring up shit with this TikTok 🤡 pic.twitter.com/CzHMCyv5yQ — DubNation(2022 NBA CHAMPIONS) (@dubs3000) April 10, 2023

The video didn’t take long to spread like wildfire over TikTok and make people wonder about His Airness. Many people claim Michael Jordan is the GOAT, so everyone had to check for themselves when they heard that he was making a comeback.

MJ retired from the NBA for good in 2003 and it’s been two decades since. However, this TikTok made people assume he’s vying for a comeback in 2023.

Fact and Verdict: Michael Jordan is not coming back as a player

Michael Jordan played for 15 seasons in the NBA, during which time he played all 82 games in nine seasons. He played 81, 80, and 78 games in three other seasons. Having played that many games and achieved so much, I’m sure Michael Jordan is satisfied with what he’s achieved in his playing career.

I mean sure, with LeBron James attempting to solidify his GOAT case, people will assume the competitor in Jordan would want to better his own record too, but what’s better than 6 and 0 in the Finals?

While people are talking about him making a comeback as a player, Jordan is out here trying to retire as a majority owner as well. He’s looking to sell the Charlotte Hornets after 13 years as the owner of the franchise.

In conclusion, no Michael Jordan is not coming back to the NBA. The former Tar Heel had a successful NBA career and is now 60 years old. He wouldn’t be returning to the league. Instead, he will be spending his time with his family, his businesses, and of course, on the golf course.