Fact Check: Did Tom Brady Pick the Seattle Seahawks Over the New England Patriots to Win Super Bowl LX?

The championship rematch that’s been in the making for more than a decade is finally upon us, and while the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots look nothing like their former selves, fans and analysts alike are expecting an equally competitive contest. The only issue, however, is that almost no one seems to know what Tom Brady is thinking.

Ever since the seven-time Super Bowl winner first suggested that he “doesn’t have a dog in this one,” fans and analysts alike have been attempting to figure out who exactly Brady will be cheering for on Sunday night. Would it be for his former offensive coordinator, Josh McDaniels, or the franchise that helped to make him a household name?

Well, according to one viral video that’s currently circulating around the internet, Brady’s fully committed to turning his back on the Patriots.

Claim: After unfollowing the Patriots on social media earlier this week, the former QB1 of New England announced that he believes that Seattle will be winning this year’s championship “with ease.” Suggesting that Drake Maye and co. were the benefactors of what was likely “the easiest NFL schedule of all time,” Brady made it clear that the Seahawks would wipe the floor with them.

Source of the claim: The video of Brady giving this prediction could be traced back to a posting on YouTube by an account with the not-so-subtle username of DangerousAI, which currently sports a subscriber count of north of 176,000.

Verdict: Well, if the username didn’t give it away for you, this one’s a fake. In the account’s biography, the user clarifies that its purpose is to provide “AI parody content.”

While it’s noted that the creator does go out of his way to write his own scripts for the sake of producing as much comedic value as possible, that’s about as far as this mystery goes. After all, it’s highly unlikely that Brady would ever look directly into a camera and proclaim that he’s “the biggest hater in the world” when it comes to the idea of his former employer enjoying success without him.

The video likely didn’t fool many people under the age of 30, but it seemingly tricked enough folks on both Facebook and Twitter to generate more than 12,000 views for its originator.