Stefon Diggs News: Skip Bayless Explains Why New England Patriots Will Miss Him Next Season

Regardless of whether it was his impending court case or his averaging of 27.5 receiving yards in the playoffs that ultimately prompted the decision, the end result of the 2025 season still proved to be the New England Patriots cutting Stefon Diggs just one year into his three-year, $63.5-million deal. Not many were surprised by the team’s announcement, and if anything, most fans celebrated it.

According to Skip Bayless, however, the franchise may soon come to regret its decision. During a recent appearance on The Arena’s YouTube channel, the former Undisputed host proclaimed that the Patriots “are going to miss Stefon Diggs next year” once their offense starts to regress.

“They were 80-1 to win the Super Bowl going into the year, and they were the shock story of the year, obviously. They came, literally, out of nowhere, and he had a whole lot to do with coming out of nowhere. On presence, leadership, been there, done all that, practice hard, speeches, he’s a real one.”

In referencing Diggs’ performance during New England’s upset win against the Buffalo Bills in Week 5, which just so happened to mark one of the five times in which Diggs recorded 100+ receiving yards in a game throughout the entire season, Bayless suggested that the veteran receiver “showed Buffalo what they are missing.” Now that they’ve officially released him, Bayless expects Diggs to have a similar performance against the Patriots in the near future.

While he was at least willing to admit that “You can’t defend” Diggs’ lackluster showing in the postseason, the veteran analyst still argued that the move will “leave a big hole in their locker room” come next season. “I don’t know who they are going to go get, but it better be somebody.”

Thankfully, for both Bayless and the Patriots, the franchise seems to have already found its next target in A.J. Brown. New England has been increasingly linked to trade talks for the Philadelphia Eagles, and as the days continue to pass us by, they appear to be getting closer, rather than further away, to getting that deal done.

As far as Diggs is concerned, well, he’ll have to first clear his name in court. Assuming that all goes well there, then it’s very likely that he could find himself staying in the AFC.

The oddsmakers over at Bookies.com have listed the Baltimore Ravens as the odds-on favorites to land the 32-year-old veteran, with the Pittsburgh Steelers being the second most-favored team to do so. There’s also been talk of the Denver Broncos having some interest, but at this point in time, that idea figures to be more speculative than anything else.

Unfortunately for Bayless, the real message resides in the fact that Diggs is now having to look for a third new team in the span of just two years, suggesting that the problem resides more with him than any particular franchise. Even if he is able to walk away from his legal troubles scot-free, there’s still no guarantee that there will be much demand for this dwindling product.