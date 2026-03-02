“My Wedding is Coming Up”: Sam Darnold Gets Honest With John Schneider Following Super Bowl LX Win

He may have led the NFL in turnovers throughout the 2025 regular season, but once the Seattle Seahawks were officially in the postseason, Sam Darnold proved to be one of their most reliable players. In fact, the 2025 Seahawks managed to become the first team in history to go the entirety of the playoffs without coughing up a single turnover, highlighting just how cautious Darnold was when things mattered most.

Now, he finds himself resting at home with a championship that no one ever thought he would own, and according to the team’s general manager, John Schneider, it hasn’t changed him a bit at all. “He’s just a down-to-earth, normal guy,” Schneider remarked during his latest interview with ESPN’s Peter Schrager.

“We’re standing on the trophy stage, and I give him a big hug. I was congratulating him and thanking him, and he’s like, ‘Is it weird that I’m thinking about my wedding right now? My wedding is coming up.’ I’m like, no, it’s not. I mean, you just won a Super Bowl, but I get it. It’s a big deal,” Schneider recalled with a smile.

Darnold initially proposed to his fiancée, Katie Hoofnagle, in the summer of 2025, just a few months after he had signed on with the Seahawks. It’s unclear as to how the two lovebirds initially crossed paths, but it’s widely speculated that Darnold met her during his time with the Carolina Panthers.

They initially went public with their relationship in June of 2023. Now, nearly three years later, they find themselves looking forward to their wedding date, which is reportedly booked for April 3rd of this year.

While they’ll certainly appreciate the story, that likely isn’t the main concern for football fans, who are wondering as to what the future may hold for Darnold’s career as a signal caller. Conveniently enough, Schneider seems to have already made their stance clear on that as well.

During a post-Super Bowl appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, the Seahawks GM noted that “We want him to be our quarterback for a long time, for sure.” So, unless some unforeseen instance occurs, it seems relatively safe to say that Darnold will be the face of Seattle for the foreseeable future.

Although when you consider that his initial $100.5-million deal is still good for two more seasons, as well as the fact that he’s going to have a cap hit of $37.9 million in 2026, it seems unlikely that Darnold will be receiving that lucrative contract extension that has eluded him throughout the past eight years.