mobile app bar

Fact Check: Was Lamar Jackson High While Buying Street Food at Midnight?

Samnur Reza
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson gets ready to take the field during the second half of their game against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Sept. 7, 2025.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson gets ready to take the field during the second half of their game against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Sept. 7, 2025. Credit – Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lamar Jackson finally returned to practice on Tuesday after being sidelined since September 28, when he suffered a hamstring injury against the Chiefs. It’s good news for Ravens fans, as Jackson is hopeful to suit up against the Bears on Sunday. What’s not so good, though, are the headlines he made this past week.

A few days ago, Jackson was caught on video by a food truck driver while ordering two fully loaded plates. For a 6’2″, 205-pound athlete, a cheat day or some heavy carb-loading is nothing out of the ordinary. So, what went wrong?

Claim: Sports media personality Dov Kleiman reposted the clip, claiming that Jackson looked “extremely high” while ordering his food. To be fair, plenty of fans online shared the same opinion, with some saying the Ravens QB looked “baked.”

Source of the Rumor: Kleiman made his claim on X (formerly Twitter), and similar comments flooded under posts from Justin David Kish, My Mixtapez, and several others. A few fans even went as far as to suggest that Jackson should be drug-tested.

Verdict: As of now, there’s no evidence that Jackson was under the influence while ordering his food. As you can see in the community post pinned under Dov Kleiman’s post, Jackson did nothing out of the ordinary and looked nothing unusual to warrant claims that he was “extremely high.”

Let’s also not forget that Jackson was ordering his insanely-filled plates at midnight, a time when he usually would be sleeping. That’s normal for NFL athletes trying to get enough rest for recovery. Staying up late could easily explain his tired-looking face.

Jackson himself indirectly clarified that the claim was way out of line. Addressing Kleiman without naming him, he later wrote in a now-deleted tweet, “Bra yall gotta stop engaging with these people [laughing emoji] They like to lie when their views low that’s why I unfollow these weirdos.”

Controversies aside, the Ravens will need Jackson locked in for Sunday. They’re currently 1-5, and his absence hasn’t helped. In the four games he played, Jackson completed a career-high 71.6% of his passes for 869 yards and 10 touchdowns with just one interception, which came during the injury game against the Chiefs.

Jackson will have to bring his A-game from Week 8, as the Ravens’ season already looks bleak. They are at the bottom of the AFC North, and it will take more than a prayer to climb back and secure a playoff spot.

About the author

Samnur Reza

Samnur Reza

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Samnur Reza is an NFL editor for The SportsRush. He holds a degree in English Honors and joined The SportsRush editorial team in 2023. Having previously worked as a freelancer and several media outlets, Samnur has been religiously following the National Football League for the past six and a half years. Samnur first started following football after Tom Brady's cameo in Ted 2. It wasn’t long before he found himself grabbing a bucket of popcorn to enjoy football games. He still vividly remembers his first-ever fixture: a 2011 matchup between the Patriots and Raiders, where Brady led his team to a 31-19 victory. Even so, Samnur believes Brady’s best performance came against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, a game he still revisits from time to time. Samnur diligently follows most NFL athletes, their family members, and even the NCAA. Thus, he considers himself a diverse writer, having covered almost every corner of the football world. He does, however, have a special interest in athlete-centric stories. Whenever they engage in off-field ventures or charitable activities, Samnur enjoys reading and writing about them. Samnur had already authored over 1000 NFL-based articles before becoming an editor. His editorial journey began just a little over a year ago. Beyond football, Samnur is a true cinephile with an extensive repertoire of films. He’s also fond of cats and has a furry friend named ‘Eva.’ During his free time, Samnur enjoys playing video games, currently immersed in Demon's Souls. Having recently learned how to ride a bike, he now wishes to travel almost everywhere on it.

Share this article

Don’t miss these