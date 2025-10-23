Fact Check: Was Lamar Jackson High While Buying Street Food at Midnight?

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson gets ready to take the field during the second half of their game against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Sept. 7, 2025. Credit – Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lamar Jackson finally returned to practice on Tuesday after being sidelined since September 28, when he suffered a hamstring injury against the Chiefs. It’s good news for Ravens fans, as Jackson is hopeful to suit up against the Bears on Sunday. What’s not so good, though, are the headlines he made this past week.

A few days ago, Jackson was caught on video by a food truck driver while ordering two fully loaded plates. For a 6’2″, 205-pound athlete, a cheat day or some heavy carb-loading is nothing out of the ordinary. So, what went wrong?

Claim: Sports media personality Dov Kleiman reposted the clip, claiming that Jackson looked “extremely high” while ordering his food. To be fair, plenty of fans online shared the same opinion, with some saying the Ravens QB looked “baked.”

Source of the Rumor: Kleiman made his claim on X (formerly Twitter), and similar comments flooded under posts from Justin David Kish, My Mixtapez, and several others. A few fans even went as far as to suggest that Jackson should be drug-tested.

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: Ravens star QB Lamar Jackson has gone viral for looking extremely high while buying street food past midnight. We have never seen an NFL player this fried. 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/VmWh60ajhV — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 22, 2025

Verdict: As of now, there’s no evidence that Jackson was under the influence while ordering his food. As you can see in the community post pinned under Dov Kleiman’s post, Jackson did nothing out of the ordinary and looked nothing unusual to warrant claims that he was “extremely high.”

Let’s also not forget that Jackson was ordering his insanely-filled plates at midnight, a time when he usually would be sleeping. That’s normal for NFL athletes trying to get enough rest for recovery. Staying up late could easily explain his tired-looking face.

Jackson himself indirectly clarified that the claim was way out of line. Addressing Kleiman without naming him, he later wrote in a now-deleted tweet, “Bra yall gotta stop engaging with these people [laughing emoji] They like to lie when their views low that’s why I unfollow these weirdos.”

Controversies aside, the Ravens will need Jackson locked in for Sunday. They’re currently 1-5, and his absence hasn’t helped. In the four games he played, Jackson completed a career-high 71.6% of his passes for 869 yards and 10 touchdowns with just one interception, which came during the injury game against the Chiefs.

Jackson will have to bring his A-game from Week 8, as the Ravens’ season already looks bleak. They are at the bottom of the AFC North, and it will take more than a prayer to climb back and secure a playoff spot.