“You Liberal F*cks”: Dana White Mauls Netflix Before Roasting Tom Brady

Suresh Menon
Published

Tom Brady is currently trending worldwide thanks to his Netflix special – ‘The Roast of Tom Brady’. The three-hour roast saw the likes of Kevin Hart, Drew Bledsoe, Julian Edelman, Bill Belichick, Rob Gronkowski, and Kim Kardashian among others make an appearance and roast the GOAT (pun intended). Despite the stellar lineup of celebrities and athletes, it was Dana White who arguably had the best lines of the night.

White, who was part of the crowd was pissed that he was allotted only a minute to roast Brady. Hence he called out Netflix and its alleged woke agenda and said he will keep his roast ‘short like Gronk’s bus’. “It pisses me off that I flew all the way out here and you guys give me 60 seconds?” asked Dana. “My name is Dana. Is that not trans enough for you liberal f*cks?”

After a banging intro, Dana soon shifted his attention to the man of the hour, Tom Brady. The UFC honcho gave a backhanded compliment to Brady for his longevity with the Patriots. White admitted that Brady’s stint with the Patriots tricked him into believing he was from Boston. However, Dana immediately hit Brady with the punchline about his running capabilities:

“Tom, you played for the Patriots for so long, that I was actually starting to feel like you were from Boston. Then I saw you run and I was like, no, he’s definitely from San Francisco.”

Dana ended his one-minute spot by alleging a cheeky romance brewing between Brady and his TB12 business partner Alex Gurrero following the theme of the last joke. “You’re already the master of the ground and pound. That’s what you call coffee dates with your boyfriend, Alex Guerrero,” said Dana.

The roast was an incredible display of dank humor, laced with raw facts. Tom Brady took it like a champ though, keeping his reactions minimal, only drawing the line once in the beginning when Robert Kraft was brought into the mix.

