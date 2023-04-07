“Fake News”? Rob Gronkowski Addresses “Mac Jones- Belichick Split” & Trade Rumors Ahead Of the 2023 Season

A couple of days ago, reports emerged that the Patriots are moving on from Mac Jones and are busy finding a new replacement for him. This news came as a surprise for many fans, including the future Hall of Famer Rob Gronkowski, who couldn’t contemplate the scenario as the franchise has recently hired a new offensive coordinator, and removing Jones from the team would be a terrible mistake.

One of the prime reasons behind this move was speculated to be a rupture between Jones and head coach Bill Belichick. The quarterback reportedly sought help from his former Alabama coaches, and that supposedly irked the head coach.

Rob Gronkowski quashes all the ongoing rumors

When the Patriots selected Mac Jones out of Alabama in 2021 as the first overall pick, expectations were quite high. He was viewed as a suitable prospect for the long run under a legendary coach in Bill Belichick. Moreover, reinstating the glory of Tom Brady in New England was one of his primary jobs.

However, the signal-caller failed miserably in that domain, and now rumors suggest his departure from the Patriots’ locker room. Former Tight End, Rob Gronkowski doesn’t believe in all these theories and justified his reasons while appearing on FanDuel TV’s “Up & Adams” show. “I think that was fake news,” Gronkowski said in the interview, per the New York Post.

Patriots trading Mac Jones? NO WAY says GRONK. pic.twitter.com/Kx2gMSvEsD — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) April 5, 2023

“He [Belichick] already got a new offensive coordinator [and quarterbacks coach Bill O’Brien] that he brought into place — just the whole offensive staff was basically turned over this year, and then if you’re shipping your quarterback — that’s just too much turnover…So, I don’t think that’s real news,” Gronk added.

Indeed, O’Brien’s arrival will likely boost the overall environment inside the locker room, and he has had enough amount of experience with Jones during his tenure at Alabama.

Will Mac Jones get his chance in 2023?

The 24-year-old will play in his third NFL season, and so far, the youngster hasn’t showcased anything significant to brag about. His last campaign turned out to be a terrible one. With a record of 8-9, the Patriots got kicked out ahead of the playoffs. But this season, things are expected to go systematically.

Belichick was adamant about not getting a new OC or quarterbacks coach in 2022. However, following the loss, O’Brien was recruited to assist Belichick in strategizing the game plan.

Hence, Mac Jones will get more opportunities even though Bailey Zappe happens to be a potential contender to start games for the side. If he fails to live up to expectations in 2023, Jones might have to relocate even before his rookie contract ends.