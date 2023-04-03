HomeSearch

Falcons Owner’s Baffling “Lamar Jackson-Deshaun Watson” Comparison Ignites War on Twitter

Neha Joshi
Published 03/04/2023

Lamar Jackson

Oct 23, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

Despite trying all the tricks in the bag, the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson just can’t figure out an extension deal. Hence, Jackson, who was put in an unusual situation, wants to move on from Baltimore in order to find a team that will offer him a lucrative guaranteed contract.

The saga of finding the perfect landing spot for Jackson has well and truly begun and fans have been constantly speculating about where the QB might end up going. Just like several other franchises, Falcons were also rumored to be interested in roping Jackson into their squad.

In fact, NFL Insider Dov Kleiman recently reported that Falcons coach Arthur Smith has claimed that his team was eager to examine the idea of adding Lamar to their roster. However, they eventually decided against it.

Did Arthur Blank compare Lamar Jackson to this ill-famed QB?

Not long ago, on the Rich Eisen Show, Falcons owner Arthur Blank revealed that the team was looking into the idea of bidding on and trading for Jackson. Blank then went on to compare Jackson’s situation to that of Deshaun Watson. If that wasn’t enough, Arthur also raised doubts about Lamar’s capabilities because of his injuries.

As per The Athletic, Blank said, “Different player, different time. You have a winner (in Jackson), a MVP in the league. There’s no question he’s one of the top quarterbacks in the league.”

“Looking at it objectively, I’d say there’s some concern over how long can he play his style of game. Hopefully a long time …, but he’s missed 5, 6 games each of the last two years. Each game counts a lot in our business.” As expected, when fans got to know what the Falcons owner had said, they ended up setting Twitter on fire.

Fans are furious over Arthur Blank’s nonsensical comparison

Angry NFL fans were not pleased with Blank comparing a former Heisman Trophy winner and a former MVP player to a QB who was accused of s*xual misconduct by more than twenty women. Additionally, many Lamar admirers also did not agree that he is injury prone.

Jackson, who is only 26 years old, has completed 63% of his throws in his short NFL career, resulting in 12,209 yards, 101 touchdowns, and 38 interceptions. As a result of his 4,437 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns, he has also emerged as one of the greatest quarterbacks in recent history.

