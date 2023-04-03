Falcons Owner’s Baffling “Lamar Jackson-Deshaun Watson” Comparison Ignites War on Twitter

Oct 23, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

Despite trying all the tricks in the bag, the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson just can’t figure out an extension deal. Hence, Jackson, who was put in an unusual situation, wants to move on from Baltimore in order to find a team that will offer him a lucrative guaranteed contract.

The saga of finding the perfect landing spot for Jackson has well and truly begun and fans have been constantly speculating about where the QB might end up going. Just like several other franchises, Falcons were also rumored to be interested in roping Jackson into their squad.

In fact, NFL Insider Dov Kleiman recently reported that Falcons coach Arthur Smith has claimed that his team was eager to examine the idea of adding Lamar to their roster. However, they eventually decided against it.

Did Arthur Blank compare Lamar Jackson to this ill-famed QB?

Not long ago, on the Rich Eisen Show, Falcons owner Arthur Blank revealed that the team was looking into the idea of bidding on and trading for Jackson. Blank then went on to compare Jackson’s situation to that of Deshaun Watson. If that wasn’t enough, Arthur also raised doubts about Lamar’s capabilities because of his injuries.

As per The Athletic, Blank said, “Different player, different time. You have a winner (in Jackson), a MVP in the league. There’s no question he’s one of the top quarterbacks in the league.”

Update: #Falcons coach Arthur Smith said the team "absolutely'' examined the idea of trading for Lamar Jackson, but declined. Last week, owner Arthur Blank said the Lamar situation is "very different" than Deshaun Watson' from a year ago due to concerns with Lamar's availability pic.twitter.com/JOvpCR5OPB — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 2, 2023

“Looking at it objectively, I’d say there’s some concern over how long can he play his style of game. Hopefully a long time …, but he’s missed 5, 6 games each of the last two years. Each game counts a lot in our business.” As expected, when fans got to know what the Falcons owner had said, they ended up setting Twitter on fire.

Fans are furious over Arthur Blank’s nonsensical comparison

Angry NFL fans were not pleased with Blank comparing a former Heisman Trophy winner and a former MVP player to a QB who was accused of s*xual misconduct by more than twenty women. Additionally, many Lamar admirers also did not agree that he is injury prone.

More concerned with availability than the face of your franchise being a rapist pic.twitter.com/TpiBQx5Qdu — BHunt44 (@BHUNT4486) April 2, 2023

Arthur’s right, it is different. Lamar Jackson has 0 women accusing him of sexual assault vs. 20+ women accusing Watson — STOP ADDING VOID YEARS (@joe_draft) April 2, 2023

Deshaun has torn his ACL twice and is literally a sex offender lol — Tagovailoa's witness (@miami_ry) April 2, 2023

Availability lol. Yet he was willing to give up 8-17+ games to sign Watson. Plus Watson has a history of 2 ACL tears, and Jackson has none. — Jesse Morse, MD, MBA (@DrJesseMorse) April 2, 2023

2 torn ACLs 1 whole season of sitting out and 23 women is a very different situation. Doesn’t sound very available to me. I used to feel bad about Arthur blank on the sidelines watching them choke 28-3 but now it only brings me more joy. Falcons will always be poverty. — Dj Chao (@djkachao2) April 2, 2023

Jackson, who is only 26 years old, has completed 63% of his throws in his short NFL career, resulting in 12,209 yards, 101 touchdowns, and 38 interceptions. As a result of his 4,437 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns, he has also emerged as one of the greatest quarterbacks in recent history.