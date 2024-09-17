Falcons WR Drake London Reveals His Heartwarming Pregame Ritual With Mom and Dad, a Tradition Since Childhood

Drake London had a spectacular night at Lincoln Financial Field this Monday — but it was so close to getting ruined. As the wide receiver tied the score at 21 with a last-minute touchdown, his ‘Gun Celebration’ got his team into trouble, costing the Falcons a flag and ultimately a delay-of-the-game penalty. The team did manage to win their Week 2 game, but the penalty has since stirred up intense scrutiny.

However, while his celebration might have dampened the glory, the 23-year-old’s pregame ritual is as adorable as they come.

Ever since a young London began playing football, his father would say a pre-game prayer for his safety on the field. They’d even include the opponents as well.

In Dwan London’s own words (via ESPN):

“I used to do it (praying) in private in his bedroom… Just me and him, because I allowed him to play tackle football and I didn’t know how dangerous tackle football can be. So okay, let’s try to get out of this as healthy as we possibly can and ask the Lord to guide us through this whole process. And it hasn’t stopped.”

So, Dwan and his wife, Cindi, have continued this tradition with their son to this day, attending as many NFL games as possible. However, the prayer isn’t the only reason they go to Drake’s games; it’s also a promise they made before their son’s draft.

The couple had promised themselves that they’d try to attend every one of Drake’s outings, and they are definitely following through! However, it comes with a tough road filled with travel, expenses, and time.

How Drake London’s parents keep up their family tradition

It was Cindi London who took control of the arrangements to make their promise reach fruition. Right after Drake got drafted 8th overall by Atlanta, his mother was already knee-deep in making travel arrangements, booking accommodations, and managing a budget for the coming season. Calendars, Excel spreadsheets, notes, you name it, and Cindi had it ready!

Now that Drake enters his third year in the league, his parents are well-versed in the entire system. From affordable airlines to hotels, the Londons manage everything, that too, while juggling their full-time jobs.

Cindy and Dwan’s routine involves taking an overnight flight to Atlanta for home games, arriving at Drake’s house on Saturday mornings. There, they spend some time with their NFL superstar son and help out with household tasks when Drake leaves to join his team.

On Sunday, they watch the game before finally bidding him farewell Monday morning and returning to work.

Road games are like a “mini vacation” as Dwan told ESPN, where they further look for restaurants and even check out some tourist spots. Dwan and Cindy know the hectic ritual can’t last forever, but are determined to enjoy it while it does.