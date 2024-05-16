‘Brave’ Lewis Hamilton Almost Breaks Character While Helping Denver Broncos With 2024 NFL Schedule Release

Formula One legend Lewis Hamilton expanded his horizons by joining the Walton-Penner ownership group with the Denver Broncos in 2022. Bringing his trademark style to the NFL scene, Hamilton took on the task of revealing the Broncos’ 2024 NFL schedule in an unconventional fashion.

Hamilton embarked on a tasting adventure, using iconic meals from each city to unveil the opponents on the schedule. In the video, Lewis Hamilton is seen munching on carrots dipped in ranch dressing as the Broncos gear up to face the Indianapolis Colts in their season opener.

Expressing some hesitation, Hamilton comments, “I’m not big on ranch,” before trying it out. Surprisingly, he finds the flavor quite enjoyable, exclaiming, “Actually, that is really banging,” with a chuckle. Discovering another favorite, Lewis Hamilton savors the Yinzer flavor representing Pittsburgh and the Week 2 matchup for the Broncos.

Yet, his expression turns sour after tasting southern grits, tied to Denver’s Week 8 game against the Carolina Panthers. “That is definitely the worst one,” quipped the future Ferrari driver. “What the hell is that? The texture is so slimy … that one really offended me.”

One of the dishes that Hamilton absolutely loved was the avocado toast, paired with the Los Angeles Chargers, whom the Broncos play in Week 6 and again in Week 16. “This is bomb,” Hamilton exclaimed.

He also made sure to leave out dog treats for Denver’s Week 13 game against the Cleveland Browns, for his bulldog Roscoe.

Concerned Fans Wondered About The Denver Broncos’ Culinary Choices For Their Part-Owner Lewis Hamilton

Seven Time World Champion, Lewis Hamilton, entered the realm of NFL ownership in 2022, joining the Denver Broncos’ ownership group. As part of the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group, he contributed to the record-breaking $4.65 billion acquisition.

This was Hamilton’s debut in NFL ownership which seemed like a plan to broad his sports interests and an attempt to boost the Broncos’ presence. He got fans hyped with a cool video revealing the Broncos’ schedule through a food adventure. But some fans got worried seeing his food reactions, wondering who cooked up those dishes.

One fan humorously remarked, “They’re trying to poison my man before he makes his Ferrari move,” while another questioned the authenticity of the grits, stating, “What grits did y’all give my world champion? They’re not supposed to be slimy.” Other fans suggested bringing Hamilton to Atlanta for some real southern cuisine.

Despite the mixed reactions, it was a lovely to witness the F1 legend exploring different dishes and immersing himself in the NFL world.