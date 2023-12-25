Fans Are Requesting the NFL To Investigate the Commanders For Tanking After a Horrible Play

New York Jets offensive tackle Max Mitchell (61, center) Washington Commanders defensive end Joshua Pryor (59) as New York Jets place kicker Greg Zuerlein (9) kicks a 54 yard field goal to win the game, 30-28 in the last seconds of the game, Sunday December 24, 2023.

The New York Jets have suffered with new lows this season, even after making all attempts to assemble a Super Bowl-worthy team. It has been only a week since their shutout loss against the Dolphins. However, the tides soon turned when they clashed with the visiting Commanders. There were a few suspicious plays, and the fans were convinced that the former Redskins were tanking.

First, a punt by Tress Way was blocked for the Commanders, which led to a 10-0 lead for the Green Gang. Then again, Breece Hall had a 36-yard score, with almost no one to tackle him throughout. Then came the casual handling of the ball, which was intercepted by the Jets in the second quarter and only strengthened the case for tanking charges.

A halftime with a 20-point lead for a team that lost their last game in a 30-0 matchup became unsettling for the fans. This resulted in stronger calls and tweets, highlighting the fishy nature of the game.

A fan came straight to the point, raising the issue in his tweet. He remarked, “Should be investigated for tanking”

Another cry for an investigation followed against the Commanders’ abysmal display.

This fan was sure that the Commanders were tanking and requested NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to follow the investigative course.

A fan retweeted a fumble clip from the Jets to make his case for tanking.

Several other fans raised their doubts, along the same lines against the Washington Commanders.

A victory for the Washington Commanders meant a tie with the Jets, who had 5 wins to their name. However, the Jets with their seventh draft pick would have gained a strength of schedule advantage, making them eligible for a higher draft pick against the Commanders with the fourth pick. The doubts have a very strong premise, but this was nothing against the normal course for the Commanders this season.

Washington Commanders Face the Music for Tanking

The Washington Commanders have been struggling to maintain their footing this season with only 4 wins till Week 16. Quarterback Sam Howell was benched for the second straight week in the performance at MetLife Stadium. Ron Rivera, who pulled the plug on Howell, also faced the music from fans. With the new owner, Josh Harris, at the helm, there is already sacking news here and there.

It’s no secret that they are currently in the pit with abysmal performances from both sides of the ball. So, fans wonder if it’s the roster that Rivera and Martin Mayhew put together.

A Commanders’ fan took to X and expressed his disappointment by noting, “I’ll never forgive Ron Rivera and Mayhew for this roster that they built.”

Another one second-guessed his decisions, blaming him for being hopeless with his team.

Yet another one wanted Rivera fired, making it seem like the only gift he wanted this Christmas.

The Jets and the Commanders are already out of the playoff race for this season. However, even the thought of tanking a game not only hurts the sanctity of the sport itself but also the sentiments of the fans who look up to their favorite players as heroes in jerseys. So, it will be quite interesting to see how it unfolds and if the NFL also smells something fishy in this.