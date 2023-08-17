“He is Going to Hold You Accountable”: Patrick Mahomes Backs Eric Bieniemy’s Coaching Style & Rich Eisen is a Happy Man

Patrick Mahomes isn’t happy with how the Washington Commanders players have been complaining about the coaching style of Eric Bieniemy. Moreover, NFL analyst Rich Eisen believes Mahomes certainly has a point. Recently, MVP Mahomes came out with staunch support for his former offensive coordinator, after Eric’s coaching approach was reportedly not liked by the Commanders players.

The Commanders have a lot of work to do since the franchise is coming out of a dark time. With new ownership in place, there have been a lot of expectations from the players and the coach this year. Eric Bieniemy, being one of the most successful Offensive Coordinators in the previous 5 years, certainly has a tough role to play with the Commanders. This is why he probably isn’t going easy on the stars of the team.

Patrick Mahomes Speaks Up on Eric Bieniemy’s Coaching Style

Rich Eisen on the – ‘The Rich Eisen Show’, started with “It’s being discussed in Washington D.C that Eric Bieniemy is a mean mean coach, mean man, big old man”. However, it was just a sarcastic intro by Rich for Bieniemy, as the Washington players are complaining about his coaching approach.

Eisen then praised Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes for standing up for Eric. As it turns out, Mahomes, on the ‘mean Eric’ controversy, recently said,

“I think I saw EB said it perfect. EB is going to be harsh on you. He’s going to really try to get the best out of you every single day. He’s going to hold you accountable whenever you don’t even want to hold yourself accountable. And it made me a better player. I think what he said that was the biggest thing is that he’s your No. 1 supporter, though. He will go to war with you just like any other guy on your team.“

Rich Eisen backed the Kansas City Chiefs QB, saying, “Now that Mahomes is finally chimed in on it, this will be put to bed and we will see how these guys perform on the field this year”. Apparently, Mahomes has already gone down the EB road and came out of it as a better player. It will be interesting to see how the Washington Commanders players fare under the tough rein of Eric Bieniemy.

Patrick Mahomes Sideline Spat With Eric Biniemy

Patrick Mahomes too had a verbal sideline spat with Bieniemy last year in September during a game. Reflecting on the situation, Mahomes had claimed, “I pretty much just said, ‘Let me have a chance at it,’ and then he was just, like, ‘Let’s get back in the locker room and we’ll get something going for the next half.’ I guess, I don’t know if that’s an altercation, but that was the end of the conversation”.

In the end, it all turned out well as Mahomes and Eric shrugged off the incident quickly and moved on to their next game. After all, such heated conversations are common, given the intensity of the game. Taking lessons from Mahomes, the Washington Commanders players are being advised by many to just lay their heads down, and put in the hard work.

It will be interesting to see how the Commanders perform in the coming season.