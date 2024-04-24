Ex Head Coach Ron Rivera Chimes In on Washington Commander’s Fortune Setting Draft Selection

With the 2024 NFL Draft only a day away, the Commanders will be hoping to make the most of their invaluable picks to rebuild the squad. While Ron Rivera may not be in charge of Washington’s destiny, he is still trying to guide them from the outside and recently gave them invaluable advice on what to keep in mind before they get to Detroit.

Rivera sat down with Keyshawn Johnson on his All Facts No Brakes podcast to preview the 2024 NFL Draft and the top QB prospects. The Commanders’ GM, Adam Peters, has made some savvy signings in free agency targeting the areas that needed strengthening. Rivera is impressed by this and asserted that the Offensive line should now take precedence since they are highly likely to draft a QB.

The former Panthers head man also believes that the Commanders are still short at Left Tackle, which they need to find in the draft. Another area that needs some depth is the Tight End, despite signing Zach Ertz. He even advised his former club to spend their 36th overall pick to draft an OT, with someone like Oklahoma’s Tyler Guyton, available at that slot.

“I think trying to shore up the Offensive Line is the first thing, especially if you’re going after these young QBs. You have to be able to protect them,” Rivera said. “There are some young talented players that are still there. But it’s going to be about, they got to find the Left Tackle and if they do truly draft a QB, but they have to be able to protect him. I can see them taking a QB and I think they may take an O-Linemen with one of their 2 picks in the 2nd round.”

Rivera, who has been named a recipient of AP Coach of the Year twice and led the Panthers to the Super Bowl, had a poor spell with the Commanders. One could also argue that bad management and incompetent ownership added to the matters. In four seasons, he never had a winning record, made the playoffs once, and ended his stint with a 26-40 record. In 2023, they only won 4 games. Nevertheless, while a quarterback is on the cards for Ron Rivera’s old stomping grounds, there is still no clarity as to which one it’s going to be.

Ron Rivera Picks a QB From Available Options

While Caleb Williams is destined to be a Bear, there are plenty of QBs left in this draft class for the Commanders. Rivera, who has a wealth of experience developing playmakers, having drafted Cam Newton, advised his old team on which QB to draft from the available options, which include Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, and JJ McCarthy, with even Penix moving up in the draft.

The two-time AP Coach of the Year based his decision on which type of offensive system they are planning to employ. If they are thinking of playing more expansive and prolific football, Drake Maye should be the answer. Kliff Kingsbury, who was appointed the offensive coordinator for head man Dan Quinn, can change the system he employs. For a more spread, air raid style that requires mobility and athleticism, Jayden Daniels should be their guy. He can extend the play with his legs and pass equally well. However, the NFL is a different ball game than the collegiate landscape, and the Heisman winner needs to learn to protect himself more.

Recently, Jayden Daniels’s agent expressed displeasure with the Commanders for inviting all the QBs together for a visit, which isn’t what the LSU Heisman winner’s camp expected. Ron Rivera asserted that the team has the power to pick, not the players, and if Washington lands on him, they will pick him.

But he seems to be forgetting the power the top picks in the draft have. Eli Manning, John Elway, Bo Jackson, Ernie Davis, and many more refused to play for the teams that drafted them. Daniels can follow suit and refuse to join the team if he feels the Commanders don’t have the right environment to play in. It would be interesting to see who they pick. The Draft is on Thursday, April 25 at 8 p.m. E.T.