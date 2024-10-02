Fans Brush Off ‘Broke’ Talk as Tom Brady Lists Prized Possessions for $11 Million Auction

Not many expected Tom Brady to auction his priceless memorabilia for chump change. Considering that the former NFL star is making $37.5 million annually from his broadcasting gig alone — parting with items he kept that are part of his NFL journey seems odd. And not so surprisingly, this move has sparked all sorts of reactions from fans, with some suggesting that Brady might be “broke.”

As soon as the news about Brady auctioning his memorabilia surfaced online, a few netizens argued that the former quarterback was trying to fund his minority ownership stake in the Raiders. This is quite costly, and they believe that TB12 needs additional funds to finalize his part-ownership of the team.

Comments like “Looks like Tom is broke,” and “Did he run out of money for the alimony payments?” also surfaced online. Similarly, another user speculated: “That FTX crash must’ve hit his balances hard.”

However, fans equally dismissed the notion that Brady was broke, highlighting that he’s set to earn a significant amount over the next decade from his Fox gig.

Thus, one user suggested, “This is probably for charity,” speculating that Brady might be auctioning the memorabilia for charitable reasons or at the encouragement of a savvy businessman.

The GOAT earned over half a billion dollars over his 23-year-long career. Since retirement, he has transitioned into a successful businessman, venturing into partnerships with a wide range of entities.

He acquired a minority stake in the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces and assumed a role at English club Birmingham City. Brady also entered into a strategic partnership with Delta Airlines.

Clearly, the seven-time Super Bowl champ is far from broke. He likely has his reasons for the auction. So, the question remains: what items can we expect to see for sale?

Brady Lists watch, jerseys, and football gear for auction

Among the memorabilia that will be in New York on December 10 as part of the “GOAT Collection” are some of the most expensive watches and treasures, including old jerseys, wristbands, and helmets.

One such item is the jersey that Brady wore in his final game for the Michigan Wolverines during the 2000 Orange Bowl. The team won the game 35-34 in overtime, with the three-time MVP throwing for over 300 yards and four touchdowns. This is expected to fetch up to half a million dollars.

The Patriots’ comeback from 3-28 down against the Falcons is arguably the greatest in Super Bowl history. Among the items up for sale is the iconic wristband that TB12 wore during that game, showing all the play calls the Patriots used. This memorabilia is expected to go for $120,000-$180,000.

Tom’s game-worn helmet from his debut year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which he wore during both the regular season and the postseason, is also on the list. The franchise won their second Super Bowl that season, so it wouldn’t be surprising if this also fetches six figures.

He is also parting with some of the watches from his collection. One of the notable pieces is his Richard Millie RM 35-03 called “Baby Nadal.” This could be actioned for nearly half a million dollars.

However, the most surprising piece that no one expected to come to market is his Audemars Piguet- Royal Oak ‘The Roast’. This unique watch is made of white gold and is covered with diamonds. This could easily go for $400k-$800k.

The collection will travel to LA, Miami, and Dallas before coming back to the Big Apple for the luxury sales exhibition and sale on the 10th of December at Sotheby’s.