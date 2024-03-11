Fans Call Kirk Cousins’ Jungle Gym Shenanigans, Especially Just After Achilles Repair, a “Bad Idea”

Feb 5, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; NFC quarterback Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings (8) throws the ball against the AFC during the Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

“Decision Day” in the NFL for many players is arguably one of the most nerve-wracking days. Choosing to extend a contract for your fans to leave them for better pastures can be a tough decision and is often hard on many. But soon-to-be free agent Kirk Cousins is a different breed. Earlier today on “decision day”, a video surfaced showing Kirk Cousins playing in a jungle gym on the occasion of his son Turner Cousins’ fifth birthday.

In the video shared by The Purple Persuasion, Kirk can be seen walking meekly on a tightrope entertaining Turner and his friends. While this was an ultimate “Dad of the Year” gesture by Kirk, many fans expressed concern at this risky tightrope move. After all, Cousins has just recovered from a lengthy Achilles tendon injury which made him miss the entire season since suffering against the Packers on Game Week 8.

During his recovery period, Cousins had stated that his goal for the next season is to return to Lambeau Field and perform back at his best there.

“My goal is next season I’m playing and can potentially go back to Lambeau Field where I tore it and I feel so good that I can’t even remember that I tore it. That’s the goal.”

With Cousins having set a goal to be back at his best this season, fans on the video opined that he shouldn’t be taking such risks and potentially hurt himself right after a long-term injury recovery.

Another reason why fans called the tightrope exercise a bad idea was because Kirk is soon to be a free agent in two days.

Kirk Cousins to Become Free Agent

One of the best attributes displayed by Kirk Cousins was how less injury-prone he was. However, it all changed last year. Before the injury, Cousins looked all set to throw for more than 4000 yards for the fourth straight season. Safe to say, despite being 35, the four-time Pro Bowler showed enough to prove that he has enough left in the tank for one final payday. The only issue however is his latest injury concern.

With Kirk all set to enter the free agency market in the coming days, teams will be vigilant on Cousins’ age and injury prone-ness. Hence fans feel that Kirk should opt for a safe recovery and minimise risks rather than get another freak injury which has been a trend among pro athletes today. As far as Cousins’ potential destination is concerned, four teams are in major contention for him.

Denver Broncos for starters are eying for Cousins after releasing Russell Wilson. Atlanta Falcons and the Raiders meanwhile have placed Kirk Cousins as their first-choice QB in the free-agent market. The Washington Commanders are also shockingly linked with Cousins after parting ways in 2017 on not-so-cordial terms. Since 2018, Cousins has thrown 23,265 yards with 171 touchdowns against just 55 interceptions. He has been getting better with his age with the only question mark on him being his injury.

If Kirk manages to take care of his fitness in the last leg of his career, the QB can surely continue his impressive form to his late 30s. As seen above, the demand is surely there!