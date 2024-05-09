Kirk Cousins’ Misfortune in Atlanta Started The Day Jim Harbaugh Decided To Stay in LA

You would think that a player who signed a $180 million contract with $100 million in guaranteed money would be over the moon. However, there is trouble in paradise for Kirk Cousins. But now it looks like things could’ve been a lot different.

Adam Schefter offers a scenario where JJ McCarthy would’ve been in Atlanta. And there would’ve been no Kirk Cousins or Michael Penix Jr. to confuse the Falcons. And the only domino that had to fall differently was, Jim Harbaugh. During the recent Adam Schefter podcast episode, the NFL insider reveals how just one different move would’ve changed the landscape of the entire NFC North.

As per Schefter, after Jim Harbaugh left Ann Arbor, two franchises showed real interest in making him their HC. The first was the Chargers and the other was the Falcons. The former 49ers coach met with both the clubs in January and if the Bolts hadn’t negotiated the contract with him during their 2nd meeting in LA, Harbaugh would have flown to Atlanta for his meeting with them.

“Jim Harbaugh was in LA and he was waiting to see if he can get a deal done with the Chargers and if he couldn’t, he was getting on the plane to go to Atlanta. And the Falcons were definitely interested in hiring Harbaugh. But why would he choose Atlanta over LA when LA’s got a QB?” Schefter Added, “Well, because the Falcons were gonna have the top 10 pick, and then Jim Harbaugh would use his pick on McCarthy. If Harbaugh had opted for the Falcons job, then Atlanta wouldn’t have been on Penix. They probably wouldn’t have signed Cousins in free agency.”

As it turned out McCarthy went to the Vikings to replace Kirk Cousins, the divisional rivals of the Bears, the team that JJ grew up supporting.

Fundamental Issues For JJ McCarthy And Vikings

McCarthy could have worn the Black and Red of the Falcons instead of the Purple of the Vikings if Harbaugh had gone to Atlanta. But that didn’t materialise and it seems like playing twice a year at Soldier Field is on the cards of the former Michigan QB.

JJ, who grew up just outside Illinois, was overjoyed to learn that he would get to play in the Bear’s stadium, the team he still admires. But he is ready to be part of the Vikings project despite being a lifelong Bears fan. Talking about his repositioned loyalties, joining Vikings & getting coached by Kevin O’Connell, he said:

” It would be the world just because coach O’Connell is the guy, I would run through brick wall for. Everything he wants to do with his football team is something I want to be a part of. Obviously being in the NFC North and being the Bears my entire life, play at Soldier Field and stay in the Mid-West and all that good stuff is a dream come true. I can, yes sir with a smile.”

The NFL is full of stories of players being drafted by the rival teams of the franchises they grew up supporting. Many went on to have great careers for those franchises.

Cam Newton grew up as a fan of the Falcons but was drafted by the Panthers. Brett Favre was a big Cowboy and Roger Staubach fan but played for the Conference rivals Packers and even defeated Dallas on multiple occasions. Rodgers growing up in California was a 49ers fan and wanted them to draft him but instead went to the Packers.

McCarthy has the perfect set-up to be a success and even defeat the Bears. The offence is stacked with talent in Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Aaron Jones, T.J Hockenson and the best LT in Christain Darrisaw. However, it feels like the Vikings will make him sit for a year and instead start veteran Sam Darnold.