Fans Crack Up After Sauce Gardner Appreciates Jets Fans For Giving Him a Standing Ovation After a Tackle

The Jets have been on a rocky journey this season with only three wins in the past 11 games. The team’s dismal performance has reduced their fans’ hopes so much that Sauce Gardner was awarded with a standing ovation just for a tackle!

In what was a close call, Gang Green failed to secure their fourth win of the season succumbing to the Colts at 28-27. After the defense missed several crucial tackles in the past weeks, one successful tackle by Gardner incited an interesting reaction from the audience. The cornerback talked about the “crazy” game and discussed how the fans were fully involved and didn’t shy away from venting their frustrations.

“Obviously, the fans they were all in it. They had their moments,” stated Gardner. “I even got a standing ovation off a tackle. I was just like, seriously?”

The cornerback seemed to not understand the sarcasm behind the reaction and appreciated the fans for their constant support despite their questionable performance this season. Gardner acknowledged that his crew needs to pull up their socks and finally clock in some wins.

“They just so passionate about the Jets and what we do. We’ve gotta find ways to win. We gotta start faster.”

The internet users echoed the in-stadium fans’ reactions, pointing out that the standing ovation is actually a marker of his previous dismal performance. The comment section of the interview was brutal with people not holding back on calling out Gardner’s past misses.

While Gardner achieved a standing ovation, it was one miscommunication that was the turning point of the game in favor of the Colts, which the cornerback blamed on his teammate.

Sauce Gardner and Jalen Mills’ error

With three minutes left on the clock, Gardner was tasked with holding the Jets’ five-point lead. The cornerback didn’t pick the Colts’ WR Alec Pierce which resulted in a 39-yard reception and ultimately a game-winning touchdown drive. The 24-year-old made a gesture pointing at Jalen Mills implying that he expected the safety to hold Pierce.

While it clearly appeared as a case of miscommunication between the two, Gardner went back on his initial gesture on the field. The CB avoided blaming Mills post-game, instead saying that the team would discuss that in the locker room to improve going further. He even emphasized the importance of bonding between teammates.

“What we say is, ‘Don’t point the fingers’,” Gardner said. “The outside world is going to do that, anyway. No matter what’s going on, they are going to point the fingers. We just have to continue to be close and love on one another.“

While Sauce Gardner’s in-game reaction seemed to be due to the heat of the moment, the Jets’ defense is in dire need of sorting out their differences. While a simple instance of miscommunication led to their eighth defeat against the Colts, the team needs to make sure they don’t repeat the trend in their Sunday matchup against the Seahawks.