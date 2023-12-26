Fans Dismiss LA Chargers For Waiving Off QB On Christmas In a Brutal Announcement

The NFL saw a wave of different emotions, with Christmas not being merry for everyone. The 49ers lost in a 33-19 matchup against the Ravens as did the Chiefs in a 20-14 loss against the Raiders. Consequently, Brock Purdy and Patrick Mahomes were disappointed, but not as much as the Chargers QB Max Duggan.

The Los Angeles Chargers made a brutal announcement amidst the festivities, waiving the TCU alumnus and QB Max Duggan. The 22-year-old was drafted by the team in the 2023 NFL Draft, which made his stint notably short-lived.

The Chargers’ choice of the day was perceived as a lack of respect in the announcement. However, what exacerbated the situation, was that the team did not bother to mention Max Duggan’s name respectfully in their official tweet.

“We’ve waived QB max duggan,” said the tweet with no caps used for their serving quarterback’s name.

The brutality and outrageousness of the team struck the nerves of the fans, who could not take the utter disrespect for the Big 12 Athlete of the Year. Reacting to the tweet, they made sure to call out the Chargers for not only ruining his Christmas but also for skipping the uppercase casually.

A fan lost his cool for both reasons, commenting on the post.

A comment demanded respect for the player, showing concern with the casualness.

The same stance was displayed by another fan, who found it unsettling on Christmas.

No caps were an issue for another fan, who found it disrespectful.

It was only on Dec. 22 that the Chargers announced signing him to the active roster. Three days into the team, with one loss at the SoFi Stadium against the Bills, Max was shown the way out.

Max Duggan Waived After a Short-Lived Stint with the Chargers

Max Duggan was a seventh-round pick and the 239th overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Chargers. He was offered a four-year contract amounting to $3,926,224 with a $86,224 signing bonus. His base salary for this season included $750,000 with a cap hit of another $125,001.

The news of Duggan’s elevation by the team came after Justin Herbert was placed on the injured reserve list for his fractured right index finger. But Duggan time on the active roster was brief despite a good college history. This was particularly painful as his first team in the NFL chose to disrespect him for unknown reasons.

As a TCU Horned Frog QB, Max Duggan led his team to the CFP National Championship. His 41 touchdowns in the season were the second-most in a single season in TCU history.

Including Max Duggan with their coach Brandon Staley, and GM Tom Telesco, who also lost their jobs, the Chargers seem to be bolted for their next game. However, the bets are now on QB Will Grier from the Patriots’ practice squad, which seems like an attempt to break their losing streak on New Year as they meet the Broncos.