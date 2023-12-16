Viral Chargers Superfan Breaks Silence on TNF Beatdown and Brandon Staley Getting Fired

Sep 24, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley looks on during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Chargers now have a less than 1% chance of making the playoffs. After their recent beatdown on Thursdays, football fans were concerned about the Chargers superfan, Marianne Do, who went viral early in the season for her ecstatic reactions on screen while her team clashed with the Cowboys. It seems like she has taken the loss and the unnecessary controversy with grace, as Marianne recently broke her silence about the team’s declining performance and Brandon Staley getting fired.

Marianne recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to express her optimistic outlook. She noted in her post that it feels awful for the fans when their beloved team has a mediocre season. However, she added that there’s a silver lining and expressed confidence that the team will grow stronger next year with a better roster, just as history has shown over the years.

The Chargers superfan urged the fans to have faith and mentioned a few playmakers the team had recruited after a sub .500 season. Her first pick was RB LaDainian Tomlinson from 2001, whom the team drafted after a disappointing 1-15 season. They improved to 5-11 after Tomlinson’s arrival.

Marianne then picked QB Philip Rivers, who was drafted to the team in 2004. After his arrival, the team concluded the season with a 12-4 record after their 4-12 season in 2003. Moreover, she added WR Keenan Allen from 2013, DE Joey Bosa from 2016, WR Mike Williams from 2017, QB Justin Herbert from 2020, and OT Rashawn Slater from 2021.

Merrianne Shares Her Thoughts About Brandon Staley

The Chargers superfan’s video has attracted several fans to the comments. Her thoughtful note, “Things will get better. Look up Bolt fam! ⚡️⚡️⚡️,” with Imagine Dragons’ ‘Whatever It Takes’ playing in the background certainly resonated with a few fans.

One of the fans took to the comments to ask Merrianne’s stance on Brandon Staley getting fired. She wrote in the reply that she’s just a fan ‘cheering’ for the team and wishes that the next leader in line will ‘bring the team together’ and win more games.

Merrianne’s post also garnered a few negative comments. One of them wrote, “Even with these players it still wasn’t enough to get to/win a Super Bowl. Gotta get a culture around winning and maintaining success.”

This user remarked, “All these players had or will have their careers squandered by the Spanos family! They need to sell the team!”

Another fan called our Merrianne, noting, “Wait… how long you’ve been a fan ??? I don’t think you know shit about the history of this team. You can read articles but that does not equate to the suffering going through as a fan…js”

Lastly, this fan wrote, “What do you mean? We’ve never won anything that matters with Spanos. He’s a loser and we will continue to lose as long as John Spanos is in charge of personnel. He’s incompetent and unqualified and the organization is hopeless as is. He’ll just make more bad hires.”

The Chargers are currently 5-9, and it will come down to luck more than anything else to clinch another win in the last three regular-season games. They are currently at the bottom of the AFC West and will face their biggest divisional opponents, the Chiefs in the Broncos, in the coming weeks. They take on the Bills on December 23rd.