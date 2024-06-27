Fans Dismiss Russell Wilson For His Reunion With DK Metcalf

Russell Wilson left the Seattle Seahawks in search of greater opportunities in the NFL, aiming to elevate his stature and bolster his chances of becoming a Hall of Famer. In doing so, he also left behind cherished friendships, including his bond with wide receiver DK Metcalf. Recently, Wilson caught a lot of attention after being seen throwing dimes at Metcalf, much like their old days together.

The reel of the two was posted by the official NFL account acknowledging the reunion of the two stars. The video showed the Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson throwing perfect balls to DK Metcalf who was swift with his routes before catching it.

Despite the nostalgic moment, it wasn’t enough to impress his fans. Many online reacted to the reunion by suggesting that Wilson should focus more on practicing with his current wide receivers instead. The sentiment was clear which highlighted that while it’s great to see Wilson and Metcalf together, fans want to see him build strong connections with his new team and deliver on the field.

For Russell Wilson, this year means a lot as he makes his debut with the Pittsburgh Steelers. This opportunity comes after his troubled time with the Denver Broncos who chose to bench him mid-season for his contract technicalities. In such a scenario, it isn’t out of the world for the fans to expect more from him. But that was not all for Russell Wilson who is taking some unconventional routes in this offseason.

Russell Wilson Makes a Comeback at the Boxing Ring

Russell Wilson has seldom followed the conventional routes. Even as a black player, he has set the bar high for quarterbacks, also encouraging others to grow on the way. His growth and sportsmanship come from his varied endeavors that keep his drive alive. Therefore, in an attempt to remain more athletic than ever, Wilson made a comeback to the boxing ring after four years.

Taking up boxing as a hobby in 2018, Russell Wilson quickly grew fond of the sport which helped channel his sportsman spirit even outside the football field. However, he had to step back from it in 2020 when the pandemic rattled the world. Wilson announced his return to the ring with a post on Instagram, feeling ecstatic about seeing his boxing mates once again.

Though Russell Wilson is still going hard at 35 years old, it is natural for fans to feel anxious with the 2024 season so close. However, a veteran like Wilson sure knows his ways, especially after getting another chance in the NFL after two years of turmoil with the Broncos. While fans pass their judgments, only a power-packed display as the Steelers’ quarterback could give fans what they expect from Wilson.