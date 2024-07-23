Fans Feel Joe Burrow Has Lost His ‘Aura’ With His New Haircut

Nearly a week ago, the NFL world was stunned when reports first emerged of Joe Burrow cutting off his luscious locks for a buzz cut. Fans initially were in disbelief as the star quarterback has rarely experimented with his looks. Now that the dust has settled, most still hold the same opinion on the QB’s new look, with a few netizens noting a loss in Burrow’s “aura.”

For many NFL fans across the world, Joe Shiesty is undeniably one of the most charismatic QBs in the league. Part of his infectious charm was his babyface coupled with his silky locks and calm demeanor. But with his latest buzz cut, the picture of which recently surfaced online, fans are now seeing Burrow in a never-before-seen avatar, and they are simply not digging it.

Notably, “Aura” these days is the most common buzzword among netizens, which is used to describe the impression or the vibe that an individual exudes. As a result, fans are finding it hard to resonate with Burrow’s energy like they did previously.

Damn he lowkey did lose all his aura — Unbiased Sports News (@UBNewss) July 23, 2024

shit the aura definetly went down ngl — (@garpfo) July 23, 2024

Another section of fans, meanwhile, noted that the hairstyle change considerably aged him — a stark contrast to Burrow’s previous look, which made him come across as younger than his age. From drawing parallels to the looks of a serial killer to being called Derek Carr’s lookalike, the comment section is filled with polarizing reactions.

He looks like a serial killer — VT (@brownchubbybear) July 23, 2024

That’s Derek Carr now. — Global Utopia Sports (@GL8BAL_SPORTS) July 23, 2024

While it’s understandable where the fan outrage is coming from, it should be noted that the root cause of Burrow’s bold change in style can be attributed to his Paris Fashion Week appearance.

“Get Out of My Comfort Zone”: Burrow on His Bold Fashion Choices

Last month, the Bengals quarterback turned quite a few heads with his Paris Fashion Week debut, in which he walked the ramp in a simple backless suit. Netizens were stunned with the odd choice of clothing, but in an interview with Vogue, the QB revealed that he did it to “get out of comfort zone and grow as a person.”

Weeks later, Burrow was spotted with his controversial buzz cut. When one connects the dots, it’s not hard to attribute the QB’s buzz cut to his new fashion philosophy.

While we haven’t heard an official statement from the player’s camp regarding the buzz-cut controversy, the Bengals’ playmaker can take solace in the fact that fellow QB Baker Mayfield’s recent decision to shave off his beard is also not receiving positive reviews.

That said, such silly outrages are just the side effect of the boring part of the offseason — the calm before the storm. This discourse will soon vanish once the QBs step on the gridiron. Nothing silences critics like success.